A TikTok with nine million views shows a new angle of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and firm’s employee Kristin Cabot allegedly embracing at Coldplay concert.

The video has gone viral and shows the alleged pair high up in the balcony at the concert with their arms around each other. Most likely this was before the kiss cam incident.

The user has even drew a red circle around the pair at the concert. One user said: “Did they want to be caught?”. Another added: “Compared to the others around them, they’re practically asking to be caught”.

The video of the kiss cam scandal at the Coldplay concert went viral and social media users widely believe it is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR department Kristin Cabot. Andy Byron has since tendered his resignation three days after the incident.

Megan Kerrigan, the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, deleted her last name off her Facebook account before deleting it. Reports confirm that Byron and Kerrigan have two children.

The company Astronomer is the only party involved that has made a statement. It said: "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company said in a statement.

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently. The board will begin a search for our next chief executive as co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."