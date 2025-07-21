Is Andy Byron suing Coldplay? TikTok video shows Astronomer CEO 'intends to sue' pop group after kiss cam scandal - is it true?
In the video Andy Byron is seen to say “I have decided to sue Coldplay.” He allegedly says: “Not only did they ruin a beautiful date night they also destroyed the image and career I’ve built over the years”.
Some users in the comments believe this is Andy Byron. One commented: “What with someone i love??? but not your wife oh my God”. Another said: “Get divorce first”.
However, it clearly states on the TikTok ‘Creator labeled as AI-generated’. This means that the man talking is AI, and not in fact the real Andy Byron. It comes after many fake incidents about the kiss cam scandal.
For example Andy Byron’s so-called ‘daughter’ was alleged to have spoken out on TikTok. But in reality Andy Byron has two sons - not a daughter.
Coldplay's kiss cam showed two people embracing and then quickly hiding from the view of the camera last week - and social media users widely believe it is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The US tech company since placed its CEO Andy Byron on leave and then he resigned, after the kiss cam at Coldplay concert allegedly caught him having an affair.
In the clip, which initially appeared on a giant screen at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, two people are seen with their arms wrapped around each other. When their faces appear for thousands to see, the man and woman abruptly duck and hide from the camera.
