Has Andy Byron's son spoken out? TikTok goes viral of alleged Astronomer CEO's son 'angry' and 'devastated' at dad - is it true?
Joe Castle Baker has posted a video on TikTok alleging to be the son of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. The user said he is “angry” and of course “devastated” at the incident.
He went on to blame Coldplay saying their concerts should be a place where “confidentiality is respected”. Users were quick in the comments to say this is not in fact Andy Byron’s son. But others fell for it.
One said: “Your Dad should respect his marriage”. Another added: “Sorry that happened to you. You raise some very valid issues.”
The video of the kiss cam scandal at the Coldplay concert went viral and social media users widely believe it is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR department Kristin Cabot. Andy Byron has since tendered his resignation three days after the incident.
Megan Kerrigan, the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, deleted her last name off her Facebook account before deleting it. Reports confirm that Byron and Kerrigan have two children.
The company Astronomer is the only party involved that has made a statement. It said: "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company said in a statement.
"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently. The board will begin a search for our next chief executive as co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."
