Anna Cardwell who first appeared on the 'Toddlers & Tiaras' show and then co-starred on 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' has died aged 29

Anna Cardwell, the sister of Alana Thompson and June Shannon (pictured) has died aged 29. Photograph by Getty Images for WEtv

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell has died age 29, she had been diagnosed with adrenal cancer in January 2023. Her sister, Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, 18, paid tribute to her on her Instagram and said: “This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make,” followed by a broken heart emoji. She went on to say that “Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna too her last breath. Anne was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy.”

Alana finished her Instagram post by saying “You hit me hard iwth this one Anna but i know your in a better place and pain free forever.” According to Sky News, “Cardwell, who first appeared with her family in 'Toddlers And Tiaras' and later starred in 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo', is survived by her two young daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.”

Anna Cardwell’s mother, June Shannon, known as ‘Mama June’ Shannon said on her Instagram that “She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months,” and also said that “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family."

What was 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo'?

'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' was a reality series that featured Alana Thompson, Honey Boo Boo, who had been a contestant on a child beauty pageant and her family. The show premiered in 2012 and ended in 2014. The family had originally risen to fame on TLC’s reality series Toddlers & Tiaras. According to People, Alana, ‘Honey Boo Boo Thompson “first appeared onscreen at just 6 years old, rising to fame alongside her mom, Mama June Shannon, in season 5 of TLC’s series Toddlers & Tiaras which ran from 2009 to 2016.” The spin off show to that was ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.