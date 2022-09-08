Apple unveiled the iPhone14 on Wednesday, but Steve Job’s daughter Eve seems unimpressed with the new model

The late Steve Job’s daughter has suggested that Apple’s new iPhone14 isn’t as innovative as tech enthusiasts would hope.

Eve, 24, who lives in California, took to Instagram to give her verdict on the highly-anticipated gadget after it was announced on Wednesday.

She reposted a meme shared by the account ‘Wallstbets’, which shows a middle-aged man proudly holding up the same shirt as the one he is wearing, with the caption: “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.”

Eve Jobs using her iPhone 13 (Instagram/evejobs)

The original post has racked up almost 30,000 likes as commenters joke that the only difference between iPhone models is the price.

One person wrote: “It’s not the same since it continues costing you more money”

Another said: “The normal 14 is awful… it’s the exact same. On the other hand the 14 pro is kinda cool”

“You know it’s bad when Steve Job’s own daughter reposted this,” a third commented.

Steve Jobs demonstrating the iPhone 4 (Getty Images)

A fourth added: “I have iPhone 13 that looks exactly same like iPhone 14 what a great job apple 👏 thats some f****** innovation i think 🤔”

Eve, who is the daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve and his wife Laurene Powel, boasts over 318,000 followers on Instagram.

She has become a successful equestrian, having decided not to pursue the same career path as her father.

Her viral post comes after Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, claimed in a statement that having an iPhone is “essential” as a result of its latest features.

Apple introduced the new iPhone 14 during a special streamed event. (Credit: Apple)

The regular iPhone14 has a 6.1 inch screen, while the Plus boasts the same size as the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 6.7inch.

The iPhone14 is expected to hit shelves on 16 September for an eye-watering $799 (£849) and the Plus model will be priced at $899 (£949), when it goes on sale on 7 October.

Among the new features is ‘Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite’, which helps users to contact emergency services quicker in the event of a fall or crash.

The new range of phones have a 12 megapixel main camera and Apple claims to have improved the performance for taking photos in low-light conditions.

The tech brand has also swapped having a sim tray for an ‘eSIM’’.