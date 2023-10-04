As Laurence Fox has been arrested by Met Police, a look at his former partner Arabella May Fleetwood Neagle

Whilst nonchalantly smoking on a cigar, Laurence Fox uploaded a video on the account of The Reclaim Party on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday 4 October 2023, where Met Police officers could be seen in the background searching his property. Laurence Fox said: "Look how many coppers there are around my house.”

The Reclaim Party said on X that “This morning Laurence Fox was arrested at his home in London and has been taken to a Police Station.

No further updates will be provided until more information is available.”

It has been reported that Laurence Fox has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to damage ULEZ cameras and encouraging others to do the same.

Although Laurence Fox is believed to be currently single, his most high profile relationship to date has been with Billie Piper. The couple were married on New Year’s Eve 2007 and divorced in 2016. They share two sons together, Winston and Eugene.

Laurence Fox’s most recent relationship is believed to have been with Arabella May Fleetwood Neagle. Laurence Fox announced his engagement to Arabella in January 2023 but the couple broke off their relationship in June of this year.

Laurence Fox announced his engagement by placing an advert in the Daily Telegraph newspaper’s forthcoming marriages section. It read: “The engagement is announced between Laurence Paul Fox and Arabella May Fleetwood Neagle.

Arabella May Fleetwood Neagle was photographed showing her support to Laurence Fox on his Reclaim Party’s battle bus. The Daily Mail reported that Arabella is “the daughter of multi-millionaire Paul Neagle, an investment manager and entrepreneur who lives in a £1.6 million home…”