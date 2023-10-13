Prince William, a patron of The Diana Award anti-bullying programme, received a Blue Peter badge as a former host reveals the extent of her bullying

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prince William has become the latest member of the Royal Family to earn a Blue Peter badge, as the flagship BBC children’s programme celebrates its 65th anniversary this year. But the celebrations are not without controversy, as former presenter Yvette Fielding revealed that she was subjected to bullying during her tenure on the show.

The Prince of Wales is the recipient of the hallowed badge for creating the Earthshot Prize, a global initiative seeking to identify and expand sustainable technologies he launched in 2021. The winners, known as Earthshots, are awarded £1 million each to advance their concepts across five categories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prince also penned the foreword for the children's book, ‘The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers: Solutions To Repair Our Planet,’ co-written by Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield - a publication, released recently, strives to motivate youth to formulate their own strategies for the betterment of the planet.

It’s one of many philanthropic initiatives that Prince William is involved in, including the Diana Award, the only charity set up in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, that looks to empower young people to lead that change through a range of initiatives which unlock their potential, inspire action and create opportunities, ensuring that no young person is left out or left behind.

Part of The Diana Award is also their anti-bullying initiative, raising awareness of bullying behaviour and supporting schools and young people to tackle it across the UK and beyond. So perhaps the revelations from Fielding, who joined Blue Peter at the age of 18 in 1987, might conflict with some of the Prince’s charitable efforts.

What has Yvette Fielding claimed occurred during her time on Blue Peter?

According to Fielding, much of her mistreatment stemmed from the show's editor at the time, Biddy Baxter, who she characterized as "incredibly cruel." Baxter's constant criticism of her presenting style left her feeling "useless" and demoralized, akin to being "beaten by a parent," as Fielding expressed in an interview on the podcast ‘Celebrity Catch-Up: Life After That Thing I Did.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notably, Fielding shared how Baxter imposed strict rules, including a 9pm curfew and forced displays of her skin condition, vitiligo, on television without her consent. The pressure from Baxter became so relentless that Fielding made the difficult decision to resign, feeling emotionally drained and bullied. However, she eventually decided to continue, and after Baxter's retirement, her remaining time on the show was "an absolute blast."

Interestingly, the former host bears no grudges towards Baxter, recognizing the role Baxter played in strengthening her resilience. She acknowledged how Baxter's tough approach prepared her to stand up for herself and be assertive, thanking her for fostering the strength to confront challenging situations.