The Deluxe Edition of Ayra Starr’s 19 & Dangerous album is out on Friday 14 October

Ayra Starr has collaborated with music icon Kelly Rowland to release a remix version of her hit song ‘Bloody Samaritan’.

Africa’s new music star, 20, has gained an international fan base since she released the original version of the Afrobeats song last year.

Kelly, 41, from Atlanta, posted a video on Instagram showing herself in an animal print dress posing to Ayra’s single Fashion Killer last year.

The former Destiny’s Child singer and the Beninese-Nigerian newcomer have now joined forces to create a three-minute remix, which will feature on the Deluxe Edition of 19 & Dangerous.

Ayra Starr and Kelly Rowland are two decades apart in age.

Ayra gushed about working on the remix of ‘Bloody Samaritan’ with Kelly Rowland, which is out now on all music streaming platforms.

Ayra said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Kelly Rowland and when this came up, I could barely keep in the excitement! While recording this, Kelly made me feel so comfortable and relaxed, something I really appreciate.

“She was super amazing and I was able to hold my own alongside a legend and I can’t wait to share this new music with you all!”

Ayra Starr’s single Rush was released earlier this month.

The Deluxe Edition of the album is out on Friday 14 October and will also feature Ayra’s new single, Rush, which dropped earlier this month.

She announced her new music on Instagram, where she boasts over 2million followers. Ayra described Kelly as “someone I’ve always wanted to work with”.

Kelly also teased the news to her 13.8 million Instagram followers yesterday, simply writing “tomorrow”.

Album cover to Ayra Starr’s 19 & Dangerous.

In July this year, Ayra made her live debut in the UK while supporting Cardi B at Wireless Festival. She also supported Jamaican singer Koffee on her US tour.

The newcomer is Spotify’s latest RADAR Global artist and has been lucky enough to spot herself on the billboards in New York’s Times Square.

RADAR is Spotify’s marquee global emerging artist program, which has helped support and propel many of today’s rising stars onto the global music stage.