The pop singer says her anxiety heightened after the birth of her baby son Arthur in May 2021

Ellie Goulding has revealed how her son Arthur has helped ease her crippling panic attacks and anxiety

Ellie Goulding has claimed that cuddling her 16-month-old son helps to ease her crippling panic attacks.

The Love Me Like You Do singer, 35, from Hereford, explained the sweet solution for combating her anxiety in a discussion with The Mirror.

She amitted that her mental health has “dictated quite a lot” of her life and career.

Ellie said her anxiety heightened after the birth of her baby son Arthur in May 2021 and intensified further because of “the current climate and what’s going on in the world”.

Ellie Goulding has shared how cuddling her son Arthur has helped ease her anxiety (@elliegoulding - Instagram)

Despite the impact motherhood has had on her anxiety, the singer claims cuddling Arthur has helped to calm her down.

Advertisement

Ellie said: “It’s some kind of survival mechanism to you and your kid.

“You want to survive as much as possible for them and you also want them to survive, so you’re kind of fighting for both of you. It’s a lot.”

The singer told The Mirror how her anxiety had dictated a lot of her life and career

Ellie Goulding married her husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, 30, at York Minster in August 2019.

The star-studded event saw the singer surrounded by her good friends, including princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

The couple then welcomed their son Arthur in May 2021, with Ellie saying that giving birth to her son “made me much more of an emotional person”.

Advertisement

The singer has been away from the music industry for over a year, after reaching the Top 40 with her hit Easy Lover in July 2021.

But, Ellie Goulding is set to make a return as she is gearing up to release her fifth album.

Ellie has spoken openly about how the industry has changed for musicians since she first became famous in 2009.

She spoke to the Most Requested Live with Romeo Podcast about how the advent of social media sites such as TikTok has shaped how people access music.

Ellie Goulding visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ellie said:“Now, kids discover music through TikTok. For example, I’ve got a huge hit on TikTok right now with Lights – a very old song.

“Stuff like that keeps happening. It’s no longer anywhere near as predictable as it used to be and you just don’t know anything. All these surprises keep happening.