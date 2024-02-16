BAFTAs 2024 | Who is Deepika Padukone, one of the guests set to present a BAFTA Mask this weekend
The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards are drawing ever closer, but many of this year’s nominees were too busy thinking about this Sunday’s ceremony, and instead were in the United States attending the annual Oscar Luncheon. We did find out this week though who would be receiving this year’s BAFTA Fellowship, and also some of the presenters handing out awards at this year’s event, held at the Southbank in London.
Organisers confirmed that pop star Dua Lipa, multi-time award winner Cate Blanchett and football legend David Beckham would be among the names that will be responsible for unveiling this year’s winners of the BAFTA Mask. There was also the name Deepika Padukone, which some audiences might not be familiar with.
But for those that have an interest in Bollywood, be it a deep-rooted love of the movies or a cursory knowledge of them, they will tell you that Padukone’s involvement is a very big deal. Known as much for her charity work as she is for her appearances in some of Bollywood’s biggest films, Deepika Padukone’s involvement at this year’s event is a big deal - and here’s why you should be making a big deal about it too.
Who is Deepika Padukone?
Deepika Padukone is one of the Hindi film industry’s most prominent figures; born on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark, to former badminton player Prakash Padukone and travel agent Ujjala Padukone, she was raised in Bangalore, India. Initially a national-level badminton player during her school years, Padukone transitioned into a career in modelling, eventually making her acting debut in 2006 with the Kannada film "Aishwarya."
Her breakthrough role came in the 2007 Bollywood film "Om Shanti Om" opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which catapulted her to stardom. The film's success marked the beginning of a prolific career in Hindi cinema; Padukone since appeared in a diverse range of films, including romantic comedies like "Love Aaj Kal" in 2009, "Cocktail" in 2012 and 2013’s "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", as well as period dramas such as 2015’s "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat" three years later (2018).
Her performances have garnered critical acclaim, earning her several awards, including three Filmfare Awards. Beyond her acting career, Padukone is known for her philanthropic work and advocacy for mental health awareness. She founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in India. In addition, she has been involved in various charitable initiatives and has served as a brand ambassador for several organizations.
Padukone's personal life has also been a subject of public interest. She married fellow actor Ranveer Singh in 2018 after a six-year relationship, and the couple has become one of Bollywood's most beloved pairs, both on and off-screen. She is also reported to have a net worth of US$63 million, according to Hello! Magazine in 2023, where she was part of their 100 Most Influential List.
When are the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards on TV?
Coverage of this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will screen on BBC One on Sunday February 18 at 7pm.
