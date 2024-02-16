Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards are drawing ever closer, but many of this year’s nominees were too busy thinking about this Sunday’s ceremony, and instead were in the United States attending the annual Oscar Luncheon. We did find out this week though who would be receiving this year’s BAFTA Fellowship, and also some of the presenters handing out awards at this year’s event, held at the Southbank in London.

Organisers confirmed that pop star Dua Lipa, multi-time award winner Cate Blanchett and football legend David Beckham would be among the names that will be responsible for unveiling this year’s winners of the BAFTA Mask. There was also the name Deepika Padukone, which some audiences might not be familiar with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for those that have an interest in Bollywood, be it a deep-rooted love of the movies or a cursory knowledge of them, they will tell you that Padukone’s involvement is a very big deal. Known as much for her charity work as she is for her appearances in some of Bollywood’s biggest films, Deepika Padukone’s involvement at this year’s event is a big deal - and here’s why you should be making a big deal about it too.

Who is Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

Deepika Padukone is one of the Hindi film industry’s most prominent figures; born on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark, to former badminton player Prakash Padukone and travel agent Ujjala Padukone, she was raised in Bangalore, India. Initially a national-level badminton player during her school years, Padukone transitioned into a career in modelling, eventually making her acting debut in 2006 with the Kannada film "Aishwarya."

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Deepika Padukone (C) perform a dance during an event to celebrate the success of their Indian Hindi-language action thriller film 'Jawan' in Mumbai on September 15, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Her performances have garnered critical acclaim, earning her several awards, including three Filmfare Awards. Beyond her acting career, Padukone is known for her philanthropic work and advocacy for mental health awareness. She founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in India. In addition, she has been involved in various charitable initiatives and has served as a brand ambassador for several organizations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Padukone's personal life has also been a subject of public interest. She married fellow actor Ranveer Singh in 2018 after a six-year relationship, and the couple has become one of Bollywood's most beloved pairs, both on and off-screen. She is also reported to have a net worth of US$63 million, according to Hello! Magazine in 2023, where she was part of their 100 Most Influential List.

When are the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards on TV?