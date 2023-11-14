With Barry Manilow showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 80, he reflects on coming out and his relationship with manager-turned-husband, Garry Kief

Garry Kief (L) and singer Barry Manilow attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

As he prepares for his 14th year in residency at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, crooner Barry Manilow reminisces about what took him so long to finally come out as a homosexual, despite his previous relationships with the opposite sex - going as far as to sing about one such love, his hit single ‘Mandy.’

“As my career exploded, it was just crazy. And, you know, going back to an empty hotel room, you can get into a lot of trouble if you, you know, you’re alone night after night after night,” Manilow told the host of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, streaming on CNN Max. “But I met Garry right around when it was exploding. And I didn’t have to go back to those empty hotel rooms. I had somebody to cry with or to celebrate with,” he said.

The singer came out to the public during an interview with People in 2017, revealing a decade-long secret that only his partner, now husband and still manager Garry Kief, and a select few within Manilow’s inner circle knew. In the same interview, Manilow revealed that although Kief was a driving force for Manilow to be comfortable with coming out, there were concerns about how much prying, or ‘creeping,’ into their private life would result from the coming out.

“I think [coming out] was a non-event for me. Really, Garry and I’ve been together for so long that it just never dawned on me it’s ever going to come out. In the 70s, you know, you didn’t. It wasn’t the same as it is today. Now being gay is no big deal but back in the 70s, it would have killed a career. The public was not ready for anybody to come out,” Manilow said.

“And frankly, it was just too personal. I just didn’t want to talk about my personal life anyway. I never did that. I was happy talking about music. But talking about my personal life was just kind of creepy to me. So I never did. When we came out, I think everybody knew that Garry and I were a couple all those years.”

Who is Garry Kief?

Garry Kief speaks onstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Garry Kief's significant role in Barry Manilow's life traces back to a pivotal moment in 1978 when the two first crossed paths. Their introduction marked the beginning of a lasting friendship, and as Manilow later revealed, it was an instant connection. "I knew that this was it," he expressed, emphasizing the immediate sense that their bond was something extraordinary. Their relationship blossomed organically, free from the constraints often associated with the public eye.

In addition to their personal connection, Garry Kief assumed the role of Barry Manilow's longtime manager, navigating the complexities of the music industry alongside the iconic singer. Kief's managerial expertise and intelligence, hailed by Manilow as unparalleled, have been instrumental in steering the singer's career through the ebbs and flows of the entertainment world.

Their life journey together finds its anchor in Palm Springs, California, where the couple decided to establish their home base. Chosen for its serene environment, Palm Springs offers a peaceful retreat from the whirlwind of a music legend's life. The area is not too far away from Manilow’s Las Vegas residency too…

Family has played a pivotal role in their story, with Manilow and Kief raising a daughter named Kirsten. This familial connection has grown even richer as they recently celebrated the arrival of their grandchild, marking a new chapter in their lives.

When did Barry Manilow and Garry Kief get married?

The couple tied the knot in 2014, following the legalization of same-sex marriage in California. Maintaining a private stance on their relationship and Manilow's sexual orientation, the details emerged in 2015 when their marriage became a subject of public attention.

Initially, Manilow aimed to keep his personal life with Kief out of the public eye. However, the news surfaced when the late Suzanne Somers, a friend of Manilow's, publicly revealed their private wedding ceremony at Manilow's residence in Palm Springs. While no formal legal documentation was filed, reports indicated that Manilow and Kief symbolized their commitment by exchanging wedding bands.

Has Barry Manilow previously been married?

Indeed he has - Manilow tied the knot with his high-school sweetheart, Susan Deixler, in 1964. Reflecting on his past, Manilow acknowledged that, at the time, he was deeply in love with his wife. However, the allure of a music career and his own immaturity created challenges in their relationship.