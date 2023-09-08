Watch more videos on Shots!

The second annual Soho House Awards 2023 were held at the Dumbo House in New York on Thursday evening. Launched in 2022 and designed to recognise and spotlight the incredible work of creative talents across our membership: from established icons to future stars, undiscovered changemakers and all of those in between according to their website.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Emma Watson attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Emma Watson looked the epitome of old Hollywood glamour as she attended the event with her brother Alex Watson. The Harry Potter actress, 33, wore a silver fringe top and paired it with a cream coloured pleated maxi skirt. Finishing off the look with white heels, matching clutch bag and understated pearl earrings.

Kaia Gerber - daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford - stunned in an effortlessly chic low-cut metallic dress. The model kept her accessories to a minimal making it all about the dress.

‘And Just Like That’ actress Karen Pittman wore a beautiful fitted floral dress by Rachel Gilbert. Actor Paul Mescal proved it wasn’t just the ladies bringing their style game, the ‘Normal People' star rocked a basic white tee, beige trousers and classic navy blue Adidas trainers.

However, there were a few names on the guestlist that didn’t quite get the style memo. Model Julia Fox once again decided to push the fashion boundaries.

Julia Fox wore a halter-neck mini dress with the image of a half naked woman plastered across the front. She paired the outfit with a fluffy black handbag and knee-high black platform boots with buckle detail.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Haley Lu Richardson attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Actress Haley Lu Richardson wore a strapless mini dress but her outdated updo hairstyle, over the top makeup, bright pink embroidery bag and gold strappy heels made the entire outfit look mismatched.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Emma Corrin attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)