Billie Piper and Johnny Lloyd have reportedly split up after eight years together. Photo by Getty Images.

Actress and singer Billie Piper has reportedly split from her partner of eight years, Johnny Lloyd.

The Doctor Who actress, aged 41, and former Tribes front man, age 38, are said to have quietly gone their separate ways at the end of last year after the Covid-19 pandemic took it's toll on their relationship.

Sources described the end of their romance as "very sad", but said the pair are "better off apart". One person told The Sun on Sunday that Billie and Johnny broke up last year. They said: ‘It’s obviously very sad that the couple have gone their separate ways. But the relationship ran its course and they decided they would be better off apart."

They added: "Like many couples, lockdown was quite tough for them, so they have had time to really think about what they want their future to look like."

The former couple, who share a five-year-old daughter called Tallulah, are alleged to have said they will "always treasure the time they had together and have many happy memories". The unnamed insider source added: "Now they are concentrating on co-parenting their daughter and their separate careers."

In the months that have followed their break-up, the sources revealed that Lloyd has "thrown himself into music again" while Piper focuses on her acting, with her career going from "strength to strength". They said: "Everyone is being very mature about it and making the transition as smooth as possible."

Piper was previously married to DJ Chris Evans and also actor-turned-political activist Laurence Fox, who is the father of her two sons. Lloyd and Piper met in 2016 and started dating a short time later.

Lloyd featured a heavily pregnant Billie cradling her baby bump on the cover of his 2019 solo album, Next Episode Starts in 15 Seconds. Tallulah was born in January of that year.

In an interview in the same year, he spoke about how Piper had inspired him. He said: “It was a big romance. If you meet somebody like that it blows you over. This was who I wanted to be with. Every day she inspires me. cannot stress enough how talented I think she is.

“I was a bit lost before but seeing what she can achieve in a day, the amount of meetings she takes and how she moves her life forward inspires me to work harder. She doesn’t wait and see if things happen, she goes out and gets them. That’s why she’s so successful. It’s awe-inspiring. She’s ambitious, we both are."

The singer went on: “She challenged me. She kept asking me questions like, ‘What’s your five-year plan? Where are you headed musically?’ And telling me I had to be accountable for everything I did. I felt my head had been stuck in this way of just thinking ‘next job, next tour’ and I wanted to keep talking to her.