Dean had most recently starred in the critically acclaimed dark comedy Triangle of Sadness alongside Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson

South African actress and model Charlbi Dean has died at the age of 32.

Dean, who most recently starred in the critically accalimed Triangle of Sadness alongside Woody Harrelson is also known for her role in CW’s superhero drama Black Lightning.

Her death was confirmed by her representative who said the actress had suffered a “sudden illness”.

The actress was due to make her international debut, following her starring role in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning Triangle of Sadness.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues and critics alike who have described the actress as a “true talent”

Here’s everything you need to know about Charlbi Dean.

Actress Charlbi Dean has died at the age of 32 (Pic: Getty Images)

Who was Charlbi Dean?

Dean, who is originally from South Africa, was a model and rising star in film.

She started modelling at the age of 12, and made her acting debut in the 2010 South African film Spud.

As well as being known for her role in Triangle of Sadness, Dean played the recurring character Syonide in season one and two of CW’s superhero drama Black Lightning.

Dean was engaged to Luke Volker, with the couple making the news official on Instagram in February 2022.

Who did she play in Triangle of Sadness?

Dean was due to mark her international debut in the satirical dark comedy Triangle of Sadness.

The first English-language film from Swedish director Ruben Östlund, it won the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Dean played the role of Yaya, a privilieged social media influencer alongside Harris Dickinson, who played her boyfriend Carl and Woody Harrelson who plays the role of The Captain.

The plot of the satirical comedy is described on iMDb as: “A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.”

Reflecting on her role at Cannes Dean told the Associated Press: “For me, I’m like, I’ve already won. I’m already at Cannes with the movie. That’s so unbelievable. Anything is just a cherry on top at this point for me, you know?”

Swedish film director Ruben Ostlund, South African model and actress Charlbi Dean and US actor Woody Harrelson attend a press conference for the film “Triangle of Sadness” (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

How did she die?

Dean’s representative confirmed the actress and model had passed away from an “unexpected, sudden illness”.

She died in hospital in New York City, whilst the exact cause of her death has not been confirmed.

Who has paid tribute to her?

Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Östlund gave an emotional tribute to the actress who starred in his award-winning film on Instagram.

In his caption, Östlund said: “Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy.”

Adding: “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her.

“Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiance Luke.”

Dean’s fiance Volker has also paid tribute to her in a post on Instagram, saying that he “couldn’t be more proud” of his partner.

The pair had been together since 2018 and had gotten engaged in February 2022.

Playwright Jeremy O Harris gave a tribue on Twitter, describing Dean as a “true talent”.

He said: “This is absolutely devastating. Charlbi Dean was such an exciting performer to me after seeing her in Triangle of Sadness.