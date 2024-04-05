Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Big brother star Charlie Docherty has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a “rare” brain tumour.

The reality TV star, who appeared in the 2016 series of Big Brother, made the shocking revelation to her followers on social media. Charlie, 39, told her 32.9k followers on Instagram: “So I received some rubbish news this week… I have been having some ongoing issues which has gone on a while and I pushed for an MRI which has resulted in them finding a brain tumour.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I don’t know enough about it yet. Other than it’s rare and does have treatment options. If anyone knows or has had this kind of tumour please let me know best treatments to be looked at and any advice you can give. To me this is a very alien subject scary and quite frankly shocking. The tumour is called an acoustic neuroma.”

According to the NHS, an acoustic neuroma is a benign brain tumour that slowly grows over many years and does not spread to other parts of the body. The tumour can be dangerous if it grow to a very large size but they are normally caught within time and are treatable.

Docherty’s followers sent her their wishes after she shared her health battle. One person said: “I had the same brain tumour had it removed last March and still getting use to the new me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “So sorry to read about your diagnosis Charlie. I can’t imagine how you are feeling. I do know that this tumour doesn’t have a clue who it’s messing with.”