The Old Vic’s annual ‘A Christmas Carol’ production, featuring Christopher Eccleston as Scrooge, is set to arrive next month - how to get tickets?

Christopher Eccleston takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in The Old Vic revival of 'A Christmas Carol' (Credit: The Old Vic)

The acclaimed version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ directed by Jack Thorne is set to make its much-anticipated revival next month, with celebrated actor Christopher Eccleston set to play Ebeneezer Scrooge on stage at The Old Vic in London from November 11 until January 6 2024, with an opening night gala expected to take place on November 22 2023.

London’s longest-running adaptation of this beloved festive favourite, The Old Vic's annual production continues its tradition of fundraising for charities dedicated to combating food insecurity in the U.K. This year, the chosen charity is City Harvest London. Over the past seven years of showcasing the holiday classic, the London theatre has contributed over £1.2 million to various charitable organisations, including Field Lane, The Felix Project, Coram Beanstalk, FoodCycle, FareShare, and City Harvest London.

Joining Eccleston this year is a talented ensemble of actors, including Rob Compton as Bob Cratchit, Geraint Downing as Ferdy and George, James Hume as Nicholas, Hana Ichijo as Jess, Jessica Joslin as Mrs Cratchit, Julie Jupp as Ghost of Christmas Past, Gemma Knight Jones as Ghost of Christmas Present and Mrs Fezziwig, Andrew Langtree as Father and Marley, Matthew Maddison as Young Ebenezer, Frances McNamee as Belle, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Rose Shalloo as Little Fan, and Samuel Townsend as Fred.

Adding to the cast, the role of Tiny Tim will be shared by Casey-Indigo Blackwood-Lashley, Alexander Joseph, Freddie Marshall-Ellis, and Freddie Merritt. Jeremy Batt and Rachel Moran will also support the production as swings.

The British company has been staging Jack Thorne's rendition of the timeless Charles Dickens masterpiece every year since 2017, under the guidance of Artistic Director Matthew Warchus (Thorne is also the co-writer of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’). Having had a successful Broadway stint in 2019, bagging five Tony Awards, the show also embarked on a North American tour in 2021.

How can I get tickets to ‘A Christmas Carol’ revival at The Old Vic?