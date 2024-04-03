Cole Brings Plenty: 1923 actor and nephew of Yellowstone star Moses Brings Plenty goes missing amid domestic violence probe
Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone actor Moses Brings Plenty and a star of the hit TV show's spinoff series 1923, has gone missing after police launched a domestic violence investigation.
Brings Plenty, who appeared in 1923 as Pete Plenty Clouds, was reported missing by his family after he "missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him" and he switched his mobile phone off. He was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 1) driving in a white Ford Explorer.
It comes after the 27-year-old actor was identified as a suspect in a domestic violence case by Lawrence Kansas Police Department, with officers saying they have "probable cause for his arrest". A statement from the Lawrence Kansas PD read: “Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.
“The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, travelling southbound on 59 Highway. This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim.”
Moses Brings Plenty, who plays Mo in 'Yellowstone', shared an appeal for his missing nephew on social media. His efforts have been echoed by his castmates, including Cole Hauser who told his followers: “My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.” Cole's father, Joseph Brings Plenty Snr, said on Facebook that the actor's family was "very worried about him." He added: “He hasn’t messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him…Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone.”
