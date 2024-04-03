Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone actor Moses Brings Plenty and a star of the hit TV show's spinoff series 1923, has gone missing after police launched a domestic violence investigation.

Brings Plenty, who appeared in 1923 as Pete Plenty Clouds, was reported missing by his family after he "missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him" and he switched his mobile phone off. He was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 1) driving in a white Ford Explorer.

It comes after the 27-year-old actor was identified as a suspect in a domestic violence case by Lawrence Kansas Police Department, with officers saying they have "probable cause for his arrest". A statement from the Lawrence Kansas PD read: “Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

“The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, travelling southbound on 59 Highway. This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim.”