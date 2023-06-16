The alleged incident is believed to have taken place in the bathroom of The Miami Heat's Keseya Center on 9 June

UFC star Conor McGregor has been accused of sexual assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami. The alleged incident is believed to have taken place at a Miami Heat game and in the bathroom of the Keseya Center on 9 June.

McGregor was informed of the allegations after he was sent a legal letter. The City of Miami Police have confirmed that they have opened an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fighter's appearance at the basketball game initially made headlines after he hit the Miami Heat mascot at half-time in a 'stunt' to promote a pain relief spray. It was reported that the mascot had been taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Here is everything you need to know about what is believed to have happened and what has been said about the allegations by both parties.

What is said to have happened at the NBA game?

UFC star Conor McGregor denies the allegations of sexual assault at an NBA Finals game on 9 June - Credit: Getty

In a letter sent by Ariel Mitchell, the lawyer of the woman in question, it details that her client had been watching game four of the NBA Finals at the Keseya Center on Friday, 9 June before the alleged incident transpired. She adds that NBA and Miami Heat security guards had forced her into the arena bathroom before she was violently sexually assaulted by McGregor.

The lawyer claims McGregor emerged from a handicap stall and "shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her" before allegedly forcing her to have oral sex with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also claims that the woman was able to free herself from the bathroom after repeatedly elbowing the Irish fighter but had left behind her purse, which she later returned to retrieve after pleading with security. The letter accused the league, team and arena staff of 'aiding and abetting' Mr McGregor by trapping and isolating her, as well as separating her from a friend.

Ms Mitchell has confirmed that she had obtained video footage which is believed to show a part of the alleged sexual assault. The woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, Miami Heat and McGregor in lieu of litigation.

What have the police said?

The City of Miami Police have confirmed that a full-fledged investigation is well underway. A police report that relates to the incident was made on Sunday, 11 June.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: "This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time".

Has Conor McGregor responded to the allegations?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Representatives for Conor McGregor have wholeheartedly denied the allegations, posting a statement on Thursday (15 June) which claims the "allegations are false" and that "Mr McGregor will not be intimidated".

What has the UFC, the NBA and Miami Heat said about the allegations?

The Heat released a statement on Thursday afternoon to confirm it is aware of the allegations and is "conducting a full investigation" into the incident. The NBA also added: "We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information."