Cormac McCarthy, one of the US' most celebrated authors renowned for being the brains behind classics such as No Country for Old Men, has died at the age of 89, his publicist has confirmed.

The author died from natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Tuesday (13 June).

McCarthy enjoyed a widely successful career, famed for writing a series of award-winning stories that were later adapted into Hollywood blockbuster films. He won a Pulitzer Prize for his 2006 novel The Road, which was a father and son story about surviving an apocalyptic America, as well as No Country For Old Men a year prior, which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars in 2008.

Tributes have been pouring in for the legendary writer, with renowned horror author Stephen King, who wrote It, The Shining, The Boogeyman and more, posting on Twitter: "Cormac McCarthy, maybe the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89. He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing."

Best-selling author Jack Carr also paid tribute to McCarthy, writing: "So sorry to learn of Cormac McCarthy’s passing. Cormac McCarthy is an author who will not just influence generations of individual writers, but a talent whose prose will influence writing itself. Forever a legend, rest in peace".

So let's celebrate the career of Cormac McCarthy following his tragic passing and take a look at all of the famous novels, stories and books he created over a long and powerful career. Here is everything you need to know.

What books and stories did Cormac McCarthy write?

Cormac McCarthy died of natural causes on Tuesday, 13 June - Credit: Getty

Fans grew to connect with Cormac McCarthy's apocalyptic and western settings partnered with violent narratives. He started what was nearly a six decade career with his first novel The Orchard Keeper in 1965, but is believed to have taken him until his 1992 story All The Pretty Horses for him to achieve mainstream attention, selling over 190,000 copies within six months.

Below is a breakdown of the books, stories and screenplays that Cormac McCarthy released over his storied writing career: