The actor’s career spanned almost 60 years and including credits in smash hits such as Titanic and The Omen

Actor David Warner has died aged 80 after suffering from a “cancer-related illness”. (Credit: Getty Images)

Stage and screen actor David Warner has died aged 80.

The veteran performer death was confirmed by his family. Warner’s family saying in a statement to the BBC: “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.

Tributes and condolences from former co-stars have been shared in memory of Warner, whose career spanned almost 60 years.

How did David Warner die?

In a statement to the BBC, Warner’s family said that he had died on Sunday at Danville Hall, a care facility which houses former entertainment personalities.

They confirmed that he had died from a “cancer-related illness”.

“He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

Warner is survived by his partner, Lisa Bowerman, and his son, Luke.

What are David Warner’s most famous roles?

Warner was a well-loved actor whose career spanned almost 60 years.

His most notable roles came in 1976’s The Omen, 1997’s Titanic, and a reccurring role as Chancellor Gorkon in the Star Trek franchise.

Warner also had roles in Tron, and was most recently seen on screen in Mary Poppins Returns as Admiral Broom.

The actor was also active on television, appearing in shows such as Lewis and Inside Number 9.

He was also an acomplished stage actor, with many considering Warner to be the greatest actor to play Hamlet in his lifetime.

Who did David Warner play in Doctor Who?

Warner is connected to one of Britain’s most-famous television institutions, Doctor Who.

The actor voiced the character of the Unbound Doctor in the Doctor Who Unbound series.

The audio series centered on hypothetical ‘what if?’ situations, with the first release in 2003 coinciding with the TV show’s 40th anniversary. Warner appeared periodically from 2003 until 2020.

Additionally, Warner took up a role in the seventh series of the Doctor Who revival TV series, starring as Professor Grisenko alongside Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor in the episode ‘Cold War’.

Who has paid tribute to David Warner?

The death of Warner has led to many ex co-stars sharing their condolences.

Mark Gatiss, who wrote the Doctore Who episode Cold War, said: “I grew up in awe of David Warner as a stalwart of so many of my favourite movies. To work extensively with him and to call him my friend was a gift beyond words. Goodnight, sweet Prince.”

Inside Number 9 co-creator, Reece Shearsmith, described working with Warner as an honour, saying: “Immaculate and singular in every part he played. Such fun working together, (always patient with me when I discussed his head coming off in The Omen).An honour to have worked with him and got to see him at his absolute funniest. A sad day.”