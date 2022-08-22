After calling off their first wedding in 2004, Bennifer have been making up for lost time with another wedding after tying the knot in Vegas in July

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me, Hustlers) and actor Ben Affleck (Deep Water, Gone Girl), perhaps better known as duo Bennifer, have said “I do” for the second time this year.

In a wedding ceremony held a month after tying the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas , the two exchanged their vows in front of family and friends on the grounds of Affleck’s Georgia mansion.

When did they first get married?

Lopez and Affleck first got married on Sunday 17 July, tying the knot at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

She confirmed the news on her website, On The JLo, in which she wrote: “last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.

Lopez added: “Stick around long enough long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.”

Both Lopez and Affleck’s children from their respective previous marriages were in attendance at the wedding.

Affleck shares three children from his relationship actress Jennier Garner ( The Adam Project , Camping), whom he was married to from 2005 to 2018 - daughters Violet, born December 2005, Seraphina, born January 2009, and their son Samuel, born February 2012.

Lopez has two children from her relationship with singer Marc Anthony, whom she was married to for 10 years from June 2004 to June 2014. In 2008, Lopez gave birth to twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel.

“Love is patient”, Lopez wrote in her post, “twenty years patient” – in obvious reference to the fact the couple were first engaged 18 years ago before the wedding was called off.

The post was then signed off: “With love, Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Did they get married again?

Lopez and Affleck walked down the aisle for a second time since they got married in Vegas, this time in a more traditional wedding setting surrounded by their friends and family.

The second wedding took place on Saturday (20 August) on the grounds of Affleck’s £7.5 million Georgia mansion.

Aerial photos obtained by MailOnline showed the couple making their way down a white carpet before embracing at the white altar.

Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren fishtail couture gown with a long train and 20 foot long veil which her and Affleck’s children helped carry down the aisle. Meanwhile, Affleck wore a white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and black bow tie.

While Affleck’s actor brother, Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea, Every Breath You Take), reportedly couldn’t be at the wedding due to prior obligations in Los Angeles, a number of A-list celebrities were reported to have attended the couple’s second nuptials, including actors Matt Damon ( The Last Duel , Thor: Love and Thunder ), Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay & Silent Bob) and director Kevin Smith (Tusk, Mallrats).

Following the ceremony, Lopez and Affleck held their wedding reception in the estate’s Oyster House.

When did they get engaged?

Lopez and Affleck first got engaged back in 2002, with their wedding set for 14 September 2003.

However, days before they were due to walk down the aisle, the couple postponed the wedding due to “excessive media attention”.

In a joint statement released at the time, Affleck and Lopez said: “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.

“When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate “decoy brides” at three different locations, we realised something was awry.

“We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised.

“We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

Their engagement was then ultimately called off in January 2004 and the two broke up.

Lopez then confirmed that Bennifer was back on last year, when she posted a picture on Instagram for her 52nd birthday of her and Affleck sharing a kiss on a private yacht.

She announced their engagement in April, 18 years after originally calling off their wedding.