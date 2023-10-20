The life of Elvis Presley arrives to Arches London Bridge today with a brand new, expansive exhibition in the capital: ‘Direct From Graceland: Elvis’

For those who cannot travel to Graceland, have no fear; the King and his estate are happy to bring Graceland to you. Or at least, to Londoners at the very least, as a new exhibition opens today at Arches London Bridge with ‘Direct From Graceland: Elvis,’ an exclusive invitation to the life and world of Elvis Presley, in a newly curated retrospective.

The exhibition is a chance to explore an extensive collection of over 400 artefacts from the King, including his cherished Ferrari Dino and the renowned Gold Lamé Suit, unveiling the remarkable journey of Elvis from his modest beginnings to his rapid ascent to stardom in this vibrant portrayal of the King. Spaced across various gallery spaces, the exhibition traces Elvis's evolution from a man to a global sensation, a mesmerizing performer, and a prominent movie star.

Some of Elvis Presley's most iconic attires will be on display today as part of 'Direct From Graceland: Elvis' at Arches London Bridge (Credit: Direct from Graceland)

You don’t have to buy a plane ticket to immerse yourself in towering tributes to iconic moments such as ‘The 68 Special,’ ‘Aloha From Hawaii’ and Las Vegas, providing an immersive spectacle that brings these legendary performances back to life. Finally, delve into his enduring legacy and profound influence on pop culture, from the inception of Graceland to Baz Luhrmann’s celebrated 2022 film ‘Elvis,’ starring Oscar nominee Austin Butler as the King.

For those ardent Elvis Presley fans too, there is a VIP ‘White Glove Experience’ also on offer, which not only includes entry to the exhibition but a goody bag, a complimentary drink at the end of your visit and, perhaps most importantly, the chance to handle Elvis’ Gold International Belt and Gold Microphone used in Las Vegas 1969.

When does ‘Direct From Graceland: Elvis’ run until?

The new Elvis exhibition at Arches London Bridge opens today (October 20 2023) and runs until February 25 2023.

How can I book tickets for ‘Direct From Graceland: Elvis’?

Tickets to both the exhibition and the VIP package are available from Arches London Bridge’s official website. Customers will be asked what time they are looking to attend the exhibition due to an entry-by-time system arranged to avoid congestion at the exhibition. There are also a limited number of tickets available at the venue on the door. Payment can be made either by cash or card onsite. Ticket prices will vary for the time slots available on the days in question.

How can I get to Arches London Bridge by public transport?

London Bridge Station is the easiest public transport hub to reach the venue from, running on the Jubilee and Northern London Underground Lines, in addition to the rail station which is serviced by Southeastern, Southern and Thameslink.​