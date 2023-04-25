The news comes shortly after Tucker Carlson and Fox News agreed to 'part ways'

Longtime CNN host Don Lemon has been fired from the cable news network a little over two months after apologising to viewers for on-air comments about Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

In a memo to staff that was also shared on the network’s communications Twitter account, CNN chairman Chris Licht said: “CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

What happened?

CNN has not provided a public explanation for Lemon’s departure, however it comes shortly after the host apologised for his comments made about Nikki Haley, an American politician who served as the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017.

On Twitter, Lemon, who appeared on his show that same morning, said that the news of his imminent departure came as a surprise to him and characterised it as a sacking.

He wrote: “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.

Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that same, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

Around 45 minutes later after Lemon shared his statement on Twitter, CNN issued a rebuttal on its PR account, saying: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Lemon’s departure came the same day that Fox News announced it was abruptly parting ways with its most popular host, conservative personality Tucker Carlson.

What did he say about Nikki Hayley?

In mid-February, Lemon caused an uproar when, during a discussion on CNN This Morning with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins about the ages of politicians, he said that 51-year-old Nikki Haley was not “in her prime”.

A woman, he said, was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s”.

Harlow challenged Lemon, trying to clarify what he was referencing, asking: “I think we need to qualify. Are you talking about prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being President?”

US television journalist Don Lemon arrives for the Recording Academy and Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 4, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are,” Lemon responded.

He brought up the subject again an hour later, and was rebutted by commentator Audie Cornish.

Lemon issued a statement the same day saying he regretted his “inartful and irrelevant” comments.

He was subsequently absent from the show for three days, returning the following week with a tweeted apology but no mention of the episode on air.

CNN chairman Chris Licht told staff in a memo at the time that Lemon would undergo “formal training”, but did not specify what that would entail.

Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

He added that it was important to him that the network “balances accountability with … fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes”.

Haley, who had criticised Lemon’s statements as sexist and used the incident to fundraise in February, took to Twitter on Monday to call Lemon’s departure “a great day for women everywhere”, linking to the beverage sleeves emblazoned with “Past my prime? Hold my beer.”

