Dramatic moment speeding car flew over roundabout
Dramatic footage shows a speeding driver flying through the air after crashing over the top of a roundabout and ploughing into another car.
Emergency services were called following the shocking smash which was captured on camera near an Asda supermarket in Great Barr, Birmingham on Tuesday (20 February).
The grey-coloured vehicle can be seen hurtling down Aldridge Road before it failed to stop and careered over the roundabout into another car. The driver was then said to have fled the scene along Beacon Road and it's believed miraculously nobody was injured.
The footage, obtained by Birmz Is Grime, has since been viewed thousands of times after being uploaded to social media with the caption: "Very lucky no one hurt."
One web user replied: "I used to live by there on Queslett Road… sadly so many accidents. Glad no one injured."
Another put "Just another night in GTA Brum edition" while a third added: "Starsky and Hutch".
One person commented "I'm just scared to drive in Birmingham nowdays" and another said: "I can't believe the car next to him just casually drove off."
In 2021, one man died after two cars collided near the supermarket just yards further up Queslett Road.
It also comes just days after Hizar Hanif was killed in another shocking crash on Soho Road, in nearby Handsworth.
A 25-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the Handsworth smash.
