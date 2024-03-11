Estelle Ogilvy, the girlfriend of F1 and F2 driver Oliver Bearman. Photo by Instagram/silly_lettuce.

All eyes were on Formula 2 driver Oliver Bearman this weekend as he made his Formula 1 debut at this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. But, there were perhaps only a few people who truly shared in his joy (and no doubt nervousness) - among them, of course, was his girlfriend Estelle Ogilvy.

Ogilvy is an law student, and though she may be known to some as the partner of a rising sporting star, to her thousands of followers online she's known mainly for her fashion and sharing insights of her daily life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bearman and Ogilvy have been thrust into the spotlight, after he was drafted in to take the place of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was diagnosed with appendicitis on Friday (March 8). He had qualified 11th for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and ultimately finished seventh in the race on Saturday (March 9) - beating the likes of Formula 1 favourites Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Bearman is an 18-year-old Ferrari reserve driver who had, until now, been racing in Formula 2 for an Italian team called Prema. He's one of the favourites to win the title and become a full-time F1 driver.

His other half, meanwhile, is a 21-year-old student who is studying to be a lawyer. While he is in line to be the next big thing in F1, she's one to watch in the fashion industry too and is even rumoured to become a model. She regularly shares videos and images of her outfit choices with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram and TikTok followers, and wins praise from fans for them.

Oliver Bearman.

Content on her accounts, both named Silly Lettuce, show her splitting her time between work and play while studying at university in London, while supporting her beau Bearman at the side of a racetrack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Instagram, she boasts 105,00 followers and on TikTok, Silly Lettuce has more than 80,000 followers. Most videos on her TikTok account show her smiling sweetly at the camera while she shows off her clothing, but one clip from January gave fans an insight into her daily life.

The video, which she said was her first voiceover video, showed her studying throughout the day, both at home and in the university library, working out at the gym, then going out for a meal and enjoying one of the capital's clubs. Narrating her day throughout the video, she said: "Here I am, this is me studying, this is basically my whole life, and then after that I went to the gym."

"Then I went back and studied some more, I had a lot to do today and after that I got ready because I was going out for a birthday dinner. The place I went to for dinner actually turned in to a club afterwards."

She also showed fans the two outfits she had worn throughout the day and, as is usual on her posts, commenters were quick to admire her clothing and ask her where she had bought certain items.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ogilvy's most recent TikTok post from yesterday (Sunday March 10), showed her modelling a spring outfit. In the comments section a fan called Jess asked her: "what are your favourite Taylor Swift songs and albums?" and added: "Also girl you look so stunning it’s unreal!!".

Ogilvy delighed Jess - and no doubt many more fans by replying and confirming that she is a Swiftie. She said: "Ugh such a tough question. I’d like to say I’m a 1989 girl but I’m a reputation deep down."