Eden Young accidentally fell to her death while on holiday with her friend in Spain

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to a British podcaster who tragically died after accidentally falling from a balcony while on holiday in Spain.

Eden Young, 29, who ran the pop culture show Polyester Podcast, died in Madrid on 8 June while holidaying with her friend Gina.

It is understood she was visiting the Spanish capital to cover a festival in the city, but she fell to her death at the accommodation she was staying at a few days before the event.

Her younger brother Cameron Young shared a heartbreaking tribute to his “beautiful big sister” and “best mate”, saying he hopes “one day we can meet again”. He said: “I am truly heartbroken, I am going to miss you more than I can begin to explain right now. It pains me deeply to think of a life without you as you have been in mine since the day I was born.”

He added: “You were genuine, kind, caring, independent, strong, sarcastic, fun, sassy, loving, creative, warm, fearless, welcoming and absolutely gorgeous inside and out.”

In a separate tribute posted on Instagram, Polyester Zine remembered Eden as its “absolute biggest legend”. The post said: “Eden was the best of all of us - funny and so f**king smart, so gorgeous, loved being an absolute legend in every way.

“I know everyone who listens to the pod knows this. She was also the most loyal person I know. Having her on the team was the greatest privilege in the world.”

A GoFundMe Page has now been set up on behalf by Eden’s family and friends to help raise enough money to bring her body home to give her “the send-off she deserves”. A target of £5,000 has been set, but donations have already well surpassed this with more than £28,000 raised at the time of writing.

On the fundraising page, they wrote: “This is a tough one to write. On June 8th my beautiful sister Eden tragically passed away whilst she was on holiday with her best friend Gina in Madrid.

“Eden was in Madrid preparing to do some press work for her company Polyester, a company she absolutely adored working for, at a festival she had revisited for years with her closest friends.

“A few days before the festival took place Eden accidentally fell to her death from the accommodation she was staying at. This news saddens us all close to Eden more than words can comprehend right now.

“Due to the circumstances of Eden’s death, we are having to pay to fly her body home from Spain to be with us so we can give her the send-off we know she would want and more than deserves. Any donations large or small are much appreciated during this devastating time. Love Cameron, Marian, Nick, Gina and the rest of Eden’s family and friends.”

The fundraiser has prompted dozens of tributes to pour in for Eden, who was described as “a beautiful soul” who will be “so very missed”. One person who knew her wrote: “Knew Eden from the Peveril. Enough to know that she was a special person. So sad, so sorry.”

A second said: “Eden was a voice of empowerment, enlightenment and absolute uplift for all those who engaged with Polyester. Thoughtful, funny, a pure soul. She will be so very missed.”

“She was a friend of our daughter and she thought she was an amazing person. Such a sad loss. Our thoughts go to all her family and friends”, a third added.

Another wrote: “I haven’t stopped thinking about it. A surreal loss for her family and friends. Rest easy, Eden”.

“Such a tragic loss. Thoughts are with all who knew Eden or were touched by her work”, said another.

The GoFundMe statement added that the Jack The Lad charity is supporting the family in helping to arrange bringing Eden back to the UK and any extra funds will be donated to the charity.

