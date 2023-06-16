The Team Bahrain Victorious rider was involved in a high-speed crash on stage five of the Tour de Suisse

Gino Mäder has died at the age of 26 following a high-speed crash during the Tour de Suisse, the Bahrain Victorious team confirmed on Friday (16 June). The Swiss cyclist was airlifted to hospital following the incident which happened on Thursday, 15 June. Doctors fought to save his life overnight, but could not save him from the injuries he suffered.

Announcing the tragic news at mid-day on Friday, the Bahrain Victorious team paid tribute to Mäder in a statement which says: "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder. On Friday 16 June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Bahrain Victorious managing director Milan Erzen added: "We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.”

Here is everything you need to know about the death of Gino Mäder; including what happened during the Tour de Suisse.

Who was Gino Mäder?

Gino Mäder has died at the age of 26 after a high-speed crash during the Tour de Suisse - Credit: Getty

Gino Mäder was a 26-year-old road and track cyclist from Flawil in Switzerland, who was part of the UCI Team Bahrain Victorious. His professional career started in 2019 with Dimension Data before joining Bahrain in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He enjoyed an illustrious short career where he won a number of honours, with stage wins in the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de Suisse and Tour de de Romandie. Mäder also won best young rider and finished fifth overall in the Vuelta a España in 2021.

What happened at the Tour de Suisse?

The accident took place on stage five of the Tour de Suisse on Thursday (15 June) . A press release from the race organisers confirmed that the crash occurred at the 197 kilometre on the descent of the Albula Pass.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to perform CPR and successfully resuscitated Mäder at the scene. He was airlifted to a local hospital in Switzerland but died as a result of his injuries at 11:30am on Friday, 16 June despite the best efforts of medical personnel.