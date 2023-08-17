Charlotte Hawkins has apologised for being a “swot” on Good Morning Britain.

The presenter who was co-hosting alongside Adil Ray on A-Level Results Day revealed she feels she always has “to apologise over” her results, adding: “I’m surprised people don’t hate me!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 48- year-old who has been presenting Good Morning Britain since 2014 also took to Instagram on Sunday to share some heartbreaking news about the loss of her “beautiful, gorgeous rescue dog” Bailey who had featured in her recent ITV documentary Dangerous Dogs: What’s The Truth?

Hawkins is a fixture on morning TV, so how much do we really know about her? Here’s everything you need to know about Charlotte Hawkins personal life.

Who is Charlotte Hawkins?

Hawkins is a TV presenter who is best known for co-hosting Good Morning Britain. Born in Chichester in 1975, she went into broadcasting after studying English Literature at the University of Manchester. The 48- year-old joined ITV’s Meridian Tonight in 2003, before leaving for Sky News’s morning show Sunrise alongside Eamonn Holmes. She returned to ITV in 2014 joining Good Morning Britain as a presenter. As well as being a fixture on TV she also presents a radio show on Classic FM.

Charlotte Hawkins has been a presenter on Good Morning Britain since 2014 (Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Is she married?

Hawkins is married to Mark Herbert, with the couple tying the knot at Chichester Cathedral on 23 August, 2008. The pair share a daughter together, Ella Rose who was born in 2015. Reported by the Daily Express, they had filed paperwork for IVF before learning that they were pregnant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recalling their fertility journey Hawkins said: “It was hard. It’s something you long and pray for but it’s one of those things that you don’t necessarily know is going to happen for you.” She continued: “I was really worried it wasn’t going to happen for us and we were going to have to face the fact that we couldn’t have children naturally.”

Who is her husband?

Herbert keeps his personal life private and whilst he does appear at events alongside Hawkins not much is known about him. Reported by The Sun, however, Hawkins did reveal on Good Morning Britain that her husband frustratingly leaves his pants right next to the laundry basket.

Does Charlotte Hawkins have a dog?

Hawkins is a dog lover whose recent ITV documentary Dangerous Dogs: What’s The Truth? investigated the problem of rising dog attacks in the UK. In the piece she revealed that her friend’s daughter had been attacked by a dog whilst they were out walking.

Reported by the Mirror Hawkins said: “The experience shook me deeply. It’s a problem we must tackle. Seeing my friend’s daughter being attacked by a big dog was shocking and scary. It showed me how quickly something like that can happen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday (13 August) she shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram that her 16- year-old rescue dog Bailey who featured in the documentary had passed away. Hawkins’ heart-felt caption was dedicated to her “beautiful, gorgeous rescue dog,” adding “It’s not the same without her.”

Her full Instagram caption reads: “It’s taken a while for me to be able to post this as I can’t believe she’s gone. Our beautiful, gorgeous rescue dog Bailey has left us. She brought us so much joy over the last 16 years. One of the family, who was much-loved by all who met her. She had such a lovely nature, and helped cure quite a few who had a fear of dogs. She was filmed recently for my @itvtonight documentary, then died just a few days afterwards so that’s the last footage I have of her. She’ll be very much-missed. There’s now no patter of paws coming to greet me, no wagging tail at the door. It’s not the same without her”

What did she say on Good Morning Britain?

Presenting alongside Adil Ray on A-Level Results Day, Hawkins shared how she fared, admitting that she was a “swot”. The high-achieving pupil said she felt she “should apologise”, after both her and Ray revealed their A-Level grades.

Ray revealed that he had got a C and two E’s telling Hawkins “don’t look at me like that!” Hawkins replied: “I’m not! It got you where you needed to go.” The Citizen Khan star added: “Charlotte got straight As.”