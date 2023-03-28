The actress and Goop CEO and founder has been happily married since 2018

Gywneth Paltrow has been making headlines around the world as her highly publicised ski crash trial gets underway in America.

The actress allegedly collided with Terry Sanderson and left him unresponsive at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah in 2016. In January 2019 he filed a lawsuit against the star, the trial began on 21 March and is expected to last until 30 March. Paltrow has denied wrongdoing and launched a countersuit accusing Sanderson of causing her minor injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Oscar and Golden Globe winning actress who is best known for her roles in Seven (1995), Shakespeare in Love (1998) and The Talented Mr Ripley (1999) is also the founder and CEO of controversial wellness brand Goop.

Throughout her career she has been romantically linked to many famous names, including Brad Pitt (Fight Club) and her ex-husband Coldplay singer Chris Martin. However, the 50-year-old businesswoman is now happily married. So, who is Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Gwyneth Paltrow married?

Paltrow tied the knot with her husband Brad Falchuk in The Hamptons, New York in September 2018. The guest list was a celebrity affair, with stars including Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz, and Robert Downey Jr in attendance.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband writer/producer Brad Falchuk in 2019 (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking about her marriage to Falchuk with Marie Claire UK, the actress and businesswoman shared that she was “very much the marrying kind”. Paltrow said: “For a while I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids— what’s the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple first met on the set of Glee in 2010 when Falchuk was the show’s executive producer and Paltrow appeared on the series in a cameo role. Falchuk went public with their relationship on Instagram in September 2015, sharing a photo of himself with Paltrow alongside the caption: “My date and I..”

Who is her husband Brad Falchuk?

Falchuk is a writer and TV producer who is best known for co-creating with Ryan Murphy hit TV shows including Glee, Scream Queens, American Horror Story and Pose. The 52-year-old was born in Newton, Massachusetts and was previously married to television producer Suzanne Bukinik. The couple married in 2002 and had two children Isabella and son Brody, before divorcing in 2013.

When did she split with Coldplay’s Chris Martin?

Paltrow and Martin famously announced they were “consciously uncoupling” in March 2014 after ten years of marriage. In a statement on her Goop website, Paltrow revealed they had decided to “consciously uncouple” and would focus on co-parenting their two children, Apple and Moses. The pair had first met backstage at a Coldplay concert in 2002 and got married a year later in December 2023.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow in January 2014 (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation)

In an interview on Today in 2021 she revealed that she is still friends with Martin. Paltrow said: “Chris and I are family, we always will be, we’re very good friends.” She continued: “He’s like my brother. I’m so grateful for him and for having given me these kids.”

Is she still friends with Brad Pitt?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paltrow is still friends with her ex-fiance Brad Pitt, the two actors dated in the 1990s and got engaged in 1996 before deciding to split. They have since rekindled their friendship, with Paltrow telling Entertainment Tonight: “When we first broke up, we weren’t friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years.” She continued: “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I’m a big fan.”

Will her husband testify in ski crash trial?