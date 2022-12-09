Harry and Meghan Markle share unseen clips of their children in Netflix docuseries

The Harry and Meghan documentary has officially landed on Netflix. The six-part series follows the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the couple promising to tell “the full truth” about their relationship.

Released in two volumes, the first three episodes of the series will cover how the couple met, their dating life, engagement and the relentless response they received from the press. Volume 2 will be released next Thursday and is expected to feature why the couple decided to “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the Royal Family and their subsequent move to America.

Their children are also featured, with Harry sharing that “My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race, and I’m really proud of that.”

The couple have kept their children largely out of the public eye since they relocated to California, with the Netflix documentary offering an intimate insight into family life with touching clips of their son Archie bird-watching with his father or running on the beach with their family dogs.

So, how many kids do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have and do they have titles? Here’s everything you need to know.

How many kids do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have?

Prince Harry and Markle have two children, welcoming their son Archie, in 2019 and their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana in June 2021. The couple have kept their children largely out of the public eye since they relocated to California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

In the Netflix documentary Harry shares he is proud of being a father to his children, he said: “My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race, and I’m really proud of that.” Adding: “When my kids grow up and they look back at this moment and they turn to me and say what did you do in this moment—I want to be able to give them an answer. I think it’s such a responsibility as human beings that if you bring a small person into this world that you should be doing everything that you can to make the world a better place for them.”

Do their children have titles?

The children do not currently have Royal titles but following the death of Queen Elizabeth their status has been elevated meaning that under Royal protocols King Charles could grant them the title of Prince and Princess. However no official decision has been made as of yet.

In March 2021 the couple did a tell-all interview with Oprah and revealed that they had been told their son wouldn’t be given a title during the pregnancy. Markle said: “in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title.”

The couple stepped down from their roles as “senior Royals” in 2020, they no longer take part in Royal engagements or duties but they still officially hold the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Do the couple plan on having any more children?

The couple do not plan to have any more children due to concerns over the environmental impact. In September 2019, Prince Harry did an interview with ethologist Dr Jane Goodall for Markle’s guest-edited issue of Vogue.

When asked how many children the couple wanted, Harry said: “Two, maximum!” Adding: “I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

How can I watch the Harry and Meghan documentary?

