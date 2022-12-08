Volume one of the Netflix documentary series landed on the streaming platform, with fans unsure what to think about the show so far

Millions across the world have tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan’s highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series. ‘Harry and Meghan’ caused waves across the internet after a teaser trailer hinted towards the couple opening up on their tumuluous time within the royal family.

Harry and Meghan have become one of the most talked-about royal couples in years. In January 2020, the couple announced that they were stepping down as senior royals and have since split their time between the UK and the US.

The decision to step out of public life was one met with understandable curiosity, with rumours also swirling of a rift between Harry and Meghan and Prince William and Kate. Royal watchers were therefore intrigued when it was announced that Netflix would be producing a documentary series on the couple.

The couple had spoken in public before, with Meghan telling US television host Oprah Winfrey that comments had been made by unnamed Royal household members regarding the potential colour of their then-unborn son Archie. The 2021 Oprah interview had garned widespread attention.

But with the new Netflix series, and a more in-depth look at the couple, it appears that viewers have had a mixed reaction to volume one of the show. Although, with a second volume still to come, all could change in public opinion.

What was the reaction to Harry & Meghan Volume 1?

The Netflix show has already placed in the top 10 most popular shows on the site. However, while viewership is high, the consenus over the show appears to be mixed.

A high proportion of viewers appear to be supportive of Harry and Meghan on social media following the show. The viewers in this camp have expressed sympathy for Harry as he explained the impact his mother death had on him as a young child, as well as Meghan’s experience with her half-sister Samantha Markle.

Others have criticised the show, with one moment in episode three being singled out in particular. Critics of Meghan have blasted the former actress for “mocking” a curtsey she performed for the late-Queen.

What does volume 1 cover?

Volume one of ‘Harry & Meghan’ has three episodes in it. Volume two, which will also have three episodes, is due to be released on Thursday 15 December.

Episode one covers the early days for the couple’s romance. This includes their inital long-distance relationship up until their engagement in November 2017.

The second episode in volume one looks at the growing public interest in the couple. More specifically, it looks at the growing press attention in the relationship and the impact this has on both Harry & Meghan.