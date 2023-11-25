Huw Edwards is ‘set’ to leave the BBC after inquiry over scandal

It has been reported that newsreader Huw Edwards is set to leave the BBC after internal inquiry

Huw Edwards is ‘set’ to leave the BBC after inquiry

News at Ten presenter Huw Edwards is set to leave the BBC after being given the findings of an internal inquiry. Huw Edwards, who is the highest paid journalist at the organisation, was suspended from the corporation in July after he was accused of both paying a young person as well as receiving explicit images from them.

According to the i newspaper, “The results of the investigation have been shown to Edwards, 62, who is in discussion over his future with BBC managers.” The i goes on to say that “The exact findings are still unclear and Edwards insists he has never done anything illegal.But sources with knowledge of the discussions told i they did not expect Edwards to return to his high-profile role, which included fronting state occasions and presenting the BBC’s flagship news bulletin.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Huw Edwards was named as the BBC presenter at the centre of the allegations in July 2023 when his wife Vicky Flind revealed that he was in hospital, she released a statement on behalf of the family.

The statement read: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what has been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.