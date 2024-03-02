Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British actor Ian Lavender, best known for playing Private Pike in Dad’s Army and Derek Harkinson in EastEnders, died last month aged 77 and was laid to rest in an emotional funeral in West Suffolk that paid tribute to his TV career.

Ian played Pike in all 80 episodes of the classic BBC comedy Dad’s Army, and in the 1971 spin-off film. He even had a cameo as Brigadier Pritchard in the 2016 movie remake in which Blake Harrison played Pike. Ian was the last surviving main cast member of the Dad’s Army series following the death of Reverend Timothy Farthing actor Frank Williams in 2022.

Ian Lavender during his Dad's Army days with the rest of the sitcom cast

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite being best known for his role as a Second World War home guardsman, Ian was actually born in February 1946, months after the end of the war, in Birmingham. He studied in Birmingham, was awarded a star on the city’s walk of fame in 2015, and was a lifelong follower of Aston Villa.

So it was appropriate that Ian’s coffin had a villa scarf draped over it during the funeral service. The service also paid tribute to Ian’s most iconic TV role - a green army hat, much like the one he wore in Dad’s Army, was laid on top of his coffin alongside the Villa scarf.

Additionally, as mourners left the churchyard, the Dad's Army theme tune, Who do you think you are kidding Mr Hitler?, was played on the organ.

Ian’s sendoff also featured special performances - Yes singer Rick Wakeman and Alfie Boe performed Bring Him Home, and hymns including Dear Lord and Father of Mankind, and Lord of All Hopefulness were sung by all who attended.