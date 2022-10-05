Hannah Tointon’s sister Kara revealed The Inbetweeners co-stars have welcomed their first child

Hannah Tointon and Joe Thomas, who are best known for starring in The Inbetweeners, have welcomed a baby girl.

Hannah, 34, and Joe, 38, who live in London, met on the set of season three of the Channel 4 sitcom. Hannah played Tara on the show who was Simon Cooper’s (played by Joe) girlfriend.

The engaged couple have been together for ten years.

Hannah’s sister Kara Tointon, who is also an actress, revealed that the pair recently welcomed a baby girl.

It was not public that they were expecting a child as the couple keep their private lives off social media. Hannah has not posted on her Instagram since January 2022 and Joe hasn’t shared an update since 2021.

Kara was a guest on the Mum’s The Word podcast which is hosted by Ashley James.

She said: “My sister’s just had her first.

“What’s funny is that on Joe’s side there’s only boys, even during the scan they accidentally said ‘he’ at one point, so they’d gone along thinking it’s a boy.

“So they hadn’t even decided on a girl’s name, they left it as a surprise.”

The new parents are both well known actors outside of the Inbetweeners franchise.

Hannah Tointon arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at ExCel on October 20, 2007 in London.

One of Hannah’s most notable roles was Katy Fox on Hollyoaks but she has also appeared on Penny Dreadful, The Midwich Cuckoos and The Children.

Joe has moved onto roles in White Gold, Fresh Meat and The Festival.