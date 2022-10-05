Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries return for a fourth series of the moody German noir Babylon Berlin, coming to Sky and NOW TV in the UK this October

Babylon Berlin, a German noir set in the early 1930s, is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV for its fourth series on Friday 8 October.

The series, which stars Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries, is an adaptation of Volker Kutscher’s Gereon Rath crime novels.

Here’s everything you need to know about Babylon Berlin Series 4.

What is Babylon Berlin about?

Babylon Berlin is a moody German noir, set against the fall of the Weimar Republic and the rise of Nazism.

Series 4 opens in 1931, the excess of the Roaring Twenties firmly behind Berlin; a gang war reaches boiling point on the streets of Berlin as the darkest period of German history looms.

Is Babylon Berlin based on a book?

Yes, it is! The series is an adaptation of Volker Kutscher’s Gereon Rath crime novels, though they’ve become an increasingly loose source of inspiration as the series has gone on and begun to develop its own voice.

Series 4 is an adaptation of Goldstein, the third novel in Kutscher’s series.

Who stars in Babylon Berlin?

Volker Bruch as Inspector Gereon Rath in Babylon Berlin, stood in a dark alley with a fedora angled over his face (Credit: Frédéric Batier/X Filme)

Volker Bruch plays Gereon Rath, a detective with substance abuse issues and survivor’s guilt from his time in WWI. Bruch is best known for playing Wilhelm Winter in Generation War, as well as for appearing in films like The Reader and The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Liv Lisa Fries plays Charlotte Ritter, a dancer with aspirations to become a detective. Fries is best known internationally for roles in the JK Simmons sci-fi drama Counterpart, and the historical drama/Neville Chamberlain biopic Munich: The Edge of War.

Mark Ivanir plays Abe Goldstein, an influential mobster and a key addition to the cast for Series 4. Ivanir is best known for roles in series like Homeland, Barry, and For All Mankind.

Benno Fürmann, Lars Eidinger, and Hannah Herzsprung all reprise their roles, with new characters played by Barbara Philipp, Moisej Bazijan, Ronald Kukulies, Thomas Arnold, Lenn Kudrjawizki, Hannes Wegener, and Max Raabe amongst others joining the ensemble this year.

Is there a trailer for Babylon Berlin Series 4?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Babylon Berlin Series 4?

The fourth series of Babylon Berlin will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK from Friday 7 October.

The series is set to launch in Germany on Sky Deutschland on Saturday 8 October.

Is there going to be a fifth series of Babylon Berlin?

There’s been no official confirmation either way, but it seems relatively likely given the popularity of the series.

Interestingly, the series creators have professed the intention to end Babylon Berlin once the show reaches 1933, despite the original books having continued on to 1937. The show is currently set in 1931.

Why should I watch Babylon Berlin?