Jack, who is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair, was on a night out with his friends when he went missing. The now 23-years-old, following his birthday last week, was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles. Avon and Somerset Police have released a video of DI Jason Chidgey and Jack’s parents Alan and Catherine, speaking on the one-month anniversary since Jack went missing. Catherine said: "We're here to appeal for any information regarding our son Jack O'Sullivan who's now been missing for 31 days.

“I would just ask if anybody has any information or sighting around 3.12am in the morning on Saturday, March 2. You may have just been in the area and just noticed something that was slightly out of character, somebody wandering around. We're just asking because we really need to find him".

Jack O’Sullivan was last seen at 3.15am on Saturday, March 2 in the area of Brunel Lock Road/Brunel Way, Bristol.

Speaking at the site of Jack’s last confirmed location, senior investigating officer DI Jason Chidgey said: “This is an incredibly difficult and distressing time for Jack’s family and friends and we are continuing our efforts to try and find him.

“It has been one month since Jack was last seen down in the Cumberland Basin area and we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been driving along these roads and may have seen something, or have dashcam footage if they did not see it themselves.

“If you live in the area and have CCTV or video doorbells, please check back to Saturday, March 2 and see if you notice anything or anyone meeting Jack’s description. The smallest bit of information could make a huge difference in our investigation so, even if you don’t think it is important, we encourage people to still get in touch with us.

“We are keeping an open mind about where Jack is but this is very out of character for him and we have been working hard to track his movements that night. Detectives have carried out extensive CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries, we have deployed a specialist dive team to search the basin and the wider River Avon – due to Jack’s proximity to the river when he was last seen – and have been looking at his phone and why that was active after his last confirmed sighting.”

