Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on 16 July, after Affleck popped the question back in April.

The couple then celebrated their wedding with a second glamorous ceremony in Georgia on 20 August.

Now Jennifer has revealed some extra details about their special day in her On the JLo newsletter .

According to the American singer and actress, Affleck quoted one of his own movies during his reception speech.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the “The Last Duel” screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

“‘This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now.’ That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night,” Jennifer wrote.

“He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought...how perfect.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Jennifer said it had rained at sunset every day that week and everyone was getting worried about the heat, likelihood of thunder and lighting and recuperating from a stomach bug.

Despite the concerns, she says she “never had one doubt”, and “felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands”.

“At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard,” she said.

The 53-year-old also discussed why she asked Marc Cohn to sing as she made her way down the aisle.

Jennifer said that she and Ben had spoken about having Marc Cohn’s True Companion played at their ceremony “in this very house more than twenty years ago”, saying that it would be “the perfect wedding song”.

She later decided to organise a surprise for Affleck by asking Marc to sing at their wedding. “He was lovely and generous to come,” the singer said.

“Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together,” she wrote.

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2001 on the set of their film Gigli and began dating in 2002.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

They were set to walk down the aisle in 2003, but they postponed the wedding prior to the ceremony before ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

Jennifer and Ben were first reported to be back together in April 2021, with Jlo later confirming it with a post on Instagram for her 52nd birthday of her and Affleck sharing a kiss on a private yacht.