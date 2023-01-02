The Marvel actor was airlifted to hospital after an accident while ploughing snow

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital after a “weather-related accident”.

The Hawkeye star, 51, was airlifted to hospital on Sunday (1 January) after the incident, which occurred while he was ploughing snow.

A spokesperson for the actor told US entertainment outlet Deadline that Renner was with his family and “receiving excellent care”.

The accident came as dozens of people were killed across the US after an arctic blast stirred up heavy winds and snow, trapping some residents inside their homes and cutting off power to tens of thousands of properties.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, previously tweeted about the snow at his US ranch in December, writing: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, in what has been branded one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the western part of New York state.

Other parts of the US have also been hit by the ferocious winter storm, with at least an additional two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country, and power cuts in communities from Maine to Washington state.

Renner is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol. He is currently starring in the Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown.

Cold and wet conditions forecast for UK

The so-called US ‘bomb cyclone’ is expected to have a knock-effect for the UK bringing spells of cold, wet and windy weather over the coming days, with ice warnings in place for northern parts of the country on Monday (2 January).

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “The UK weather is going to remain unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather due to the strengthening of the jet stream because of the weather in the US.

“The effect it’s having on the UK is nowhere near as dramatic because that system has brought up a lot of cold air further south, across the US. Indeed, the cyclone is only having an effect on the UK due to its impact on the North Atlantic jet stream.