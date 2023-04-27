For the curious.
Jerry Springer: influential talk show host and one-time US mayor dies after 'brief illness', age 79

A family spokesperson says he died Thursday morning, peacefully at his home in the Chicago area

Jerry Springer, the one-time US mayor whose show unleashed chaos on TV screens, has died at the age of 79 (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Long-time talk show host Jerry Springer has died age 79, after a brief illness.

Springer hosted the popular and often controversial The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, known for showcasing dysfunctional families, with its often outrageous guests frequently breaking into fights. He also briefly hosted America's Got Talent and courtroom show Judge Jerry, as well as debuting the Jerry Springer Podcast in 2015, which ran until December last year.

Family spokesman Jene Galvin said Springer had been battling a "brief illness". TMZ reported sources had told them it was cancer, and the entertainer had been diagnosed a few months ago - before this week taking a turn for the worse.

Mr Galvin said he died Thursday morning, peacefully at his home in the Chicago area. "Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word."

"He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on," he added.

Before Springer’s broadcasting career, which included stints as a political reporter and commentator, he was the mayor of Cincinnati, in the US state of Ohio, and a political campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy.

Springer was born in a London underground railway station on February 13 1944, while it was being used as a bomb shelter.

