Two bodies have been discovered on a rural property in Australia in the search for a missing TV presenter and his partner.

Jesse Baird and his partner, Luke Davies, were reported missing and were suspected to have been murdered, prompting a search at a property in the remote town of Bungonia, New South Wales. Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, a NSW Police officer and a former partner of Mr Baird, was charged with the couple's murder after he handed himself into a Sydney police station on Friday (February 23).

Police confirmed that despite initially refusing to co-operate, Lamarre-Condon, 28, eventually told officers where the bodies were located on the property, leading to the discovery of human remains. NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said that officers are "very confident" that the remains found belong to Mr Baird and Mr Davies. NSW Police said in a statement: "As part of the ongoing investigations under Strike Force Ashfordby, homicide detectives attended a correctional facility about 11am today (Tuesday 27 February 2024), and spoke to a 28-year-old man. Investigators subsequently attended a second property on Jerrara Road, Bungonia, about 1pm this afternoon.

"At the property, human remains were located, and a crime scene was established, which is being forensically examined. While the bodies are yet to be formally identified, they are believed to be that of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death."

Police believe that Lamarre-Condon killed Mr Baird and Mr Davies at the TV presenter and reporter's Sydney home, before transporting their bodies to the remote location. They also believe that Lamarre-Condon attempted to cover his tracks by sending Mr Baird text messages after the alleged murder took place.