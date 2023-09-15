The Kang actor is due in court today over assault charges filed by ex-partner Grace Jabarri

Ant-Man and Creed III star Jonathan Majors, who is due in court today over assault charges, was seen breaking up a fight between two high school girls in California, in a video shared across social media.

Yet, rather than bolstering the actor’s image, many have suggested that the clip was staged and was the work of his PR team in an effort to make him look good.

The actor was dropped by his talent agency and US Army ads featuring him have been suspended in the wake of his arrest last year for allegedly attacking his ex-partner.

It is because of the controversy surrounding the star that many are questioning the provenance of the video, which was recorded on Monday but emerged publicly on Thursday, the day before Majors is due in court.

Jonathan Majors was filmed breaking up a fight between two high school girls outside an In-N-Out Burger

Did Jonathan Majors break up a high school fight?

It certainly looks that way, a video, shared by TMZ, sees two girls fighting outside an In-N-Out Burger (an American fast food restaurant) on Sunset Boulevard, California. After throwing each other to the floor and both girls landing several jabs, Majors runs onto the scene.

Wearing a flatcap, blue top and dark trousers, the Kang the Conqueror actor pushed the two girls apart and stepped between them, with his arms out to keep them separate.

After several seconds in which the two girls stalk each other, circling with Majors attempting to keep the peace in the middle, they again launch into each, getting a few more blows in before Majors can once again separate the feuding pair.

The audio in the video is not clear, but at one point Majors can be heard telling both parties to ‘stay cool’, and assuring them that the fight is not worth it.

The fight was filmed by several people, one of whom can be heard laughing and shouting ‘hashtag first high school fight experience’. Another appears to film the event on both their phone and laptop.

In another video taken after the incident, Majors is asked if he knew the girls and he said that did not.

Jonathan Majors faces assault charges with a trial date to be set

Was the Jonathan Majors video staged?

Majors has been accused of setting up the incident to improve his image ahead of a court appearance concerning his alleged assault against his former partner.

It has been suggested that the video has been suspiciously well timed and paints Majors as a peacemaker just as misdemeanour assault and harassment charges against him are to be settled in a New York trial.

It has not been confirmed whether the fight was staged but, regardless of the video’s authenticity, people have been flocking to social media to take the mick out of the MCU star.

One person wrote on X: “Jonathan Majors showed up to stop that fight like he was auditionin to be Chris Pratt on Jurassic World..”

Another wrote: “That Jonathan Majors video just makes me laugh because it has become significantly harder to run propaganda on people.

Back in the day whatever the news said was taken as gospel, now people question s**t, the internet is wonderful in that regard. Harder to lie to the masses’.

Whilst others jokingly compared the star to Kylie Jenner in her infamous Pepsi advert, and A-Train in The Boys.

When is Jonathan Majors due in court?

Majors is due in court today (Friday 15 September) where it is expected that a date will be set for his trial over assault and harassment charges against his ex-partner Grace Jabarri. The charges were brought following Majors’ arrest in March 2022, and he denies all the charges.

A trial date has been delayed twice, once in August when the prosecution requested more time for discovery, and again earlier this month when Majors’ team cited a technical fault with the prosecution’s paperwork.