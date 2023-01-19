As well as Room with a View, the British actor is best known for his appearances in the likes of Smallville, Arachnophobia and Warlock

Julian Sands attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

A hiker reported as missing in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California has been named as British actor Julian Sands. The 65-year-old actor was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend.

The news comes as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department urged hikers to “think twice and heed warnings” following treacherous weather in the region.

Advertisement

What happened?

On Friday (13 January) evening, a hiker was reported as missing in the San Gabriel mountains, situated in southern California - said hiker has since been named as 65 year old British actor Julian Sands.

Advertisement

The force said its search and rescue teams had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said: “On Friday, January 13, at about 7:30 pm, a hiker, identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area.

Advertisement

Julian Sands attends “The Painted Bird” photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 03, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

“Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening. However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits.”

The investigation has been made especially difficult due to severe storms affecting the area shortly after Sands went missing. The spokesperson said that additional ground searches would be scheduled when the weather improves and conditions were safer for rescue crews.

Advertisement

Who is Julian Sands?

Sands is an English actor best known for his appearances in films like The Killing fields, A Room with a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Most recently, Sands played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden ( Slow Horses , Calibre) and Peter Capaldi ( The Devil’s Hour , Doctor Who ) drama Benediction.

Advertisement

Sands appeared on Smallville as Superman’s biological father, reprising the role in the show’s 10th and final season. His other television appearances include 24, Dexter, The L Word, Ghost Whisperer, Banshee, Elementary and Person of Interest.

Actor Julian Sands (R) and wife, Evgenia Citkowitz, attend PEN Center USA’s 24th Annual Literary Awards Festival honoring Norman Lear at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Sands was born in West Yorkshire on 4 January 1958, the third of five boys, and attended the Lord Wandsworth College in Long Sutton, Hampshire.

From 1984 to 1987, Sands was married to future Evening Standard and Today editor Sarah Sands, with whom he shares a son. He then went on to have two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.

Advertisement

As of 2020, Sands lives in Los Angeles, California.

Is Quentin Sands his brother?

Advertisement

Quentin Sands is the actor’s youngest brother, and in 1998 he was chosen as “Britain’s Sexiest Man” by She magazine.

Quentin had been working at Harrogate Grammar School when he won the title, after having been nominated by a student.

At the time, Quentin said: “A student called Nicola Elliot, who I didn’t teach, was on work experience at She magazine in July, when they were running this competition. So she called me up to ask if she could nominate me. I was a bit gobsmacked to say the least and didn’t quite know what to make of it.