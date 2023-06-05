The Price household has been left devastated after their shepherd dog passed away on Monday (5 June)

Katie Price had to the share the heartbreaking news that no pet owner ever wants to as the I'm A Celebrity and Big Brother television star confirmed that her 'best friend' Blade has died. The Shepherd dog passed away on Monday (5 June).

The 45-year-old - who viewers may know from her Channel 4 documentary Mucky Mansion - has admitted she has been left "numb and shocked" by the tragedy. Price took to Instagram to announce the sad news.

In the post, Katie Price says: "Words can’t express the lost of my best friend, my protector, my absolutely everything who had sadly passed away today. I have no words to say how I’m feeling but numb and shocked. RIP Blade".

Katie Price's 'best friend' Blade died on Monday, 5 June - Credit: Getty / Katie Price on Instagram

Fans of the former Loose Women panellist rushed to the post's replies to send their love, condolences and support, with one writing: "I am so sorry, it is never easy to lose our fur babies", while another commented: "Nothing like losing an animal, so sorry to hear x".

Another Price fan said: "This is heartbreaking Katie, I know how much you adored him and how he protected you through everything". While hundreds of others reacted with just love hearts and crying face emojis.

Blade's tragic passing comes after years of heartache for Katie Price who lost her pet dog Sharron, which had reportedly been killed in a car accident. She also lost her Alsatian named Sparkle who died after escaping from the family home and onto a busy road in 2020, while Queenie lost her life after a pizza delivery driver run her over.

Her daughter Princess' puppy Rolo reportedly died after it was left unsupervised and was crushed in an electric armchair. One of Katie's horses were also killed in a crash.