Darius Jackson took to Twitter to say he has 'standards and morals' after a clip of Keke Palmer at an Usher concert went viral

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson has come under fire online for comments he made shaming Palmer for her choice of outfit that she wore to an Usher concert.

A clip of Palmer, known for her roles in films like Nope and Hustlers, began circulating online in which she was serenaded by Usher in Las Vegas. She can be seen wearing a black sheer dress with a black bodysuit underneath.

Jackson shared the video on his Twitter account, adding: “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

Following backlash sparked by his comment appearing to shame Palmer, Jackson later doubled down on his opinion, tweeting: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Who is Darius Jackson?

Jackson is Palmer’s boyfriend and the father of their son Leo, whom Palmer gave birth to in February earlier this year.

Jackson is the brother of actor Sarunas Jackson, who audiences will recognise from TV shows like Good Trouble, Made for Love, Games People Play and Issa Rae’s Insecure.

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

While Jackson is currently working on his career as an actor, he comes from a background in fitness, having worked as an instructor at Inspire Fitness.

His profile on the Inspire Fitness website states: “Growing up in a sports environment motivated him to get into sports media where he is currently pursuing his career in & received a certificate in broadcasting. His motivation to be an instructor is to help others and himself to stay in shape as he enjoys being in a team oriented environment. It is also where he feels comfortable to be himself.”

How long have Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson been together?

Jackson and Palmer met in 2021 after they were introduced by Jackson’s brother, Sarunas, following Palmer’s cameo on Insecure. They went public with their relationship in August that year Jackson shared a post paying tribute to Palmer on her birthday.

In the since-deleted post, Jackson wrote: “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson and Darius Jackson attend the "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While the two have remained largely private about their life together, Palmer told Bustle in a March 2022 interview that she didn’t feel the need to hide their relationship.

She said: “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life. You know what I’m saying?”