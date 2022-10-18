Fans ‘feel bad’ for Issa Rae’s husband as Usher serenades his wife live on stage

Usher serenaded actress Issa Rae on stage in Las Vegas this weekend.

The 44-year-old invited the Insecure actress on stage, as he performed his smash hit Superstar.

The American singer is nearing the end of his 2022 residency at Park MGM on the Las Vegas strip.

Usher performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Usher shared a short clip of the moment, which happened on Saturday, 15 October, to his 10.5 million Instagram followers.

The social media reel showed the singer and actress holding hands whilst Usher sang his 2004 song directly to the 37-year-old.

After embracing in a hug, he asked the Emmy Award nominee: "Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple songs to you? Can I just serenade you a little bit?"

Issa Rae attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Whilst moving her across the stage, he added: "Come on, we’re just gonna flip the whole show up. Come here, Issa, I want you to just sit right here with me."

American actress Kerry Washington commented on the social media post, writing: “This brought me so much joy.”

Over on Twitter, social media users went crazy for the sweet moment, with one fan saying she wants Usher to sing to her.

Whilst another added that Issa is “living out” a fan’s “dream”.

Some fans even admitted to watching the clip “many times”.

However, some fans “feel bad” for Issa’s husband Louis Diame, who might not be happy with the American singer serenading his wife live on stage.

Usher’s Las Vegas residency began in July this year, and will end on 29 October.

Recording artist Usher attends the Michael Jackson diamond birthday celebration at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on August 29, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)