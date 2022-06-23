The singer and talented solo artist died during the early hours of Christmas Day in 2016

Former partner of George Michael, Kenny Goss has opened up about their relationship in his first interview since the singer’s death.

Goss spoke about the pair in an interview with Piers Morgan on his Talk TV show Uncensored.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wham! singer and talented solo artist died due to heart and liver disease in 2016 at the age of 53-years-old.

Goss was in a relationship with Michael for 13 years and has spoken candidly about coming to terms with his death.

Here’s everything you need to know about who Kenny Goss is and what he has said.

Who is Kenny Goss?

Kenny Goss is a 63-year-old art dealer and businessman who dated the singer and solo artist.

George Michael and Kenny Goss after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie “George Michael, A Different Story” in 2005 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The pair met in Los Angeles and went on to have a 13 year open relationship.

Goss explains in the TalkTV interview that Michael had chosen him as a partner because he would “please his mother”.

Goss explained: “He had this view that his mother and I were very much alike. And in a lot of ways we were.

“I would say, I’m much more a guy that plays by rules and she was kind of the same way. I’m also not judgmental at all.”

When did he date George Michael?

Goss was in a relationship with the pop star for 13 years, spanning from 1996 to 2009.

The pair were not together when the singer died, although Goss has claimed that Michael still financially supported him.

In 2021 Goss reached an agreement with Michael’s trustees after he demanded financial payments of £15,000 a month from his former boyfriend’s estate.

Michael had not left any of his fortune to Goss or his boyfriend at the time of his passing, Fadi Fawaz.

He instead left his £97 million estate to his sisters, father and close friend.

What did Kenny Goss say?

Goss talked candidly about his time with Michael and shared intimate details about the pop star’s battle with addiction.

Commenting on his death, he said: “We all expected him to die. I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him.

“Honestly, he hated the fact that I worried about him so much. What’s the line he says in one of his songs? He says, ‘I can see it in your eyes when you look at me that way, it tears me in two.’ And it really did. I just didn’t know what to do.

“I was worried about him all the time… if you love someone you are worried about them.”

Goss reflected that “he really did try” to save Michael’s life.

He said: “What I always do notice, is there was a lot longer time that I was incredibly happy with him than I was worried with him.”

Adding: “He always said that I saved his life. I think that’s a bit much but I really did try.”

How did George Michael die?

The Wham! singer died at his home during the early hours of Christmas Day in 2016.

His body was discovered by his boyfriend at the time Fadi Fawaz.