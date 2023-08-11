US actor Kevin Costner says he has “officially" become a Swiftie after he attended the final night of Taylor Swift’s sold-out six night run in California with his daughter.

The film star, best known for his roles in The Bodyguard, Dances With Wolves, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves and hit show Yellowstone, said he was “blown away” by the singer and her performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift closed out her groundbreaking sold-out six night run at the SoFi Stadium on Wednesday - Credit: Getty

It was a momentous show for Swift, who during her set announced the release date for her much-anticipated re-recorded version of her 2014 album, 1989, which will be available from October 29.

Taylor Swift shows at SoFi have previously attracted a large number of famous faces, including Channing Tatum, Cameron Diaz, Hilary Duff and Brie Larson. Celebrities who were also at the show on Wednesday included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, model Karlie Kloss, Sadie Sink and Emma Stone.