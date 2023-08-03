SoFi Stadium has confirmed the locations of merchandise stalls for Taylor Swift shows

Taylor Swift fans heading to The Eras Tour shows in Los Angeles have been queuing for hours to get their hands on merchandise.

The pop icon is playing the final concerts of the North American leg - for now at least - in SoFi Stadium over the next week. However the merchandise stands opened a day early and saw thousands waiting in line.

During the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has been offering a range of merch - but the item seeing the highest demand has been the blue crewneck sweater. If you are heading to SoFi Stadium in August - here's what to expect:

Where is merchadise stands at SoFi Stadium

There are merchadise stands in Lake Park adjacent to SoFi Stadium. There will be additional merchandise locations inside the stadium available when gates open.

Please note, all merchandise stands are cashless. All points of sale are credit, debit or gift card only. There is no parking lot re-entry on event days. Once parking has been processed, the vehicle cannot leave and re-enter with the same parking pass.

An employee unboxes official Taylor Swift merchandise. Picture: Seth Herald/Getty Images

When does the stands open?

On event days, August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, exterior merchandise stands at SoFi Stadium will open at 12:00 PM, with additional merchandise locations inside the stadium available when gates open.

What merch is exclusive to Eras Tour shows?

Much of the merchandise available from the stands at the Eras Tour in the U.S is available on her website. But the highly prizes blue crewneck sweater is exclusive to the shows - and fans are particular eager to get their hands on them.

There have been reports of people queuing up to purchase the sweaters and then re-sale them online at marked up prices, according to Pop Buzz.

How much does the merch cost?

The prices earlier in the Eras Tour were reported to be as follows, according to Pop Buzz:

Hoodies - $75

Crewneck sweater - $65

Quarter-zip Pullover - $65

Long sleeve t-shirt - $55

Tour t-shirts - $45

Tie-dye tank top - $40

'Bewejeled' Bracelet - $35

Canvas tour poster tapestry - $35

Concert poster with show date and location - $30

Tote bag - $30

Water bottle - $25

Glow baton - $15

When is pre-event stand open?

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will feature a pre-event merchandise stand at Lake Park adjacent to SoFi Stadium that is open to the public:

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 - 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 6, 2023 - 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Parking for early merchandise shoppers will open at 8:00 AM and can be accessed via Century Blvd and Yukon Ave. There is no overnight parking permitted at SoFi Stadium.