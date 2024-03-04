'The Hills' actress Kristin Cavallari, aged 37, is dating TikToker and 'Montana Boyz' member Mark Estes, age 24. She announced their relationship by posting this photo of them on her Instagram page in February 2024. Photo by Instagram/Kristin Cavallari.

'The Hills' actress Kristin Cavallari has taken to her TikTok account to speak out against the people who have left negative comments about her new relationship with influencer Mark Estes, who is 13 years her junior.

The reality TV star, who first rose to fame in popular MTV series "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" in 2004, has hit back at those who have criticised her choice in partner, simply because of the age difference between them.

The mother-of-three, who shares her children with ex-husband Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, posted a humorous video on her official TikTok account on Saturday (March 2) with the caption: 'When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24-year-old. Andddd?'

In the video, she lip synced to audio of a woman from a viral Inside Edition video. "So what are you gonna do about it?" Cavallari mouthed. Another voice off screen replied: "We're reporting it." She then continued to lip sync: "Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?" She ended the video with a smile for the camera.

The video was posted around a week after Cavallari confirmed she was in a relationship with TikToker Estes by sharing a photo of them on her official Instagram page alongside the caption "he makes me happy". Then, Estes posted about her on his 'Montana Boyz' TikTok account.

In the video, Estes and the two other members of their country trio, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox, lip synced to Jason Aldean's song "She's Country". Each of the men sang a few lyrics and then Estes gestured behind him and Kristin came in front of the camera and beamed as Estes grabbed her from behind and pulled her into a hug.

The group, who have more than 530,000 followers on TikTok, are known for their lip syncing videos.

Estes also shared a video of the two of them on his personal TikTok, showing the pair enjoying time by a pool together while the country song "(Kissed You) Goodnight" by Gloriana played in the background.

The comments on all of the videos have been mixed, with some people continuing to question their union because there is more than a decade between them. But, others have come to their defence. One person simply said: "Anyone else just happy for them?" In response, one person said: "YES!!! They both look truly happy." Another person added: "I am. I’m totally here for it! She looks happy, glowing and he is hot so I get it."

Responding to Cavallari directly, one enthusiastic fan said: "Girl you are KRISTIN CAVALLARI!! You can do whatever you want and it doesn’t hurt that you STILL LOOK hot. You make him look GOOD! Get it girl."

