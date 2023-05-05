Sources have claimed that the Strictly Come Dancing star has split from her army major husband less than two years after their wedding

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has reportedly split from her third husband, army major Scott Ratcliff, less than two years after tying the knot in a ceremony at Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire.

Best known for playing Michelle Connor on the ITV soap, Marsh appeared on season 20 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, where she was partnered up with Graziano Di Prima. She was ultimately eliminated on 3 December in week 11 following a dance off with actress Molly Rainford and partner Carlos Gu.

Have Kym Marsh and Scott Ratcliff split?

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s been reported that Marsh and Ratcliff have split up, however neither party have made any official announcements. Marsh also still has “Wife to Scott” in her Instagram bio.

Scott Ratcliff and Kym Marsh attend the UK Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on January 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

A source reportedly told the Mirror: “They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very much. Kym’s been so busy, and last year Strictly meant even her weekends were stacked up along with weekdays rehearsing.”

Another source told the Sun that “Scott is based in barracks down south - he’s got a very busy career as well”.

How long were they together?

Marsh and Ratcliff have been together since 2018 and met after they were introduced by their mutual friend Antony Cotton, one of Marsh’s former Coronation Street co-stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair announced their engagement in June 2021, when Marsh shared a picture on Instagram of the two kissing with the caption: “I said YES!!!!!!! Soooo happy!!!”

Ratcliff proposed to Marsh the weekend of her birthday, with the actress telling OK magazine that it was “the best birthday surprise ever”.

The couple got married on 16 October 2021 in a ceremony at Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire.

In an Instagram post celebrating their one year wedding anniversary in October last year, Marsh wrote: “1 year ago today I was lucky enough to marry my best friend. This man is everything to me. I honestly don’t know what I would do without him. He is my everything, my rock, my friend, my soulmate. Scott I am so very lucky to be your wife and I thank my lucky stars everyday that you came into my life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Of course I have to also give huge thanks to @antonycotton for playing Cilla Black and introducing us! Don’t know how I will ever repay you this one darling hahah!

“So all that’s left to say is Happy Anniversary my wonderful, amazing, sexy af husband! I love you with all of my heart! Always and forever [heart emoji]”

Who else has she been married to - does she have children?

Including her relationship with Ratcliff, Marsh has been married three times. Prior to getting married the first time, Marsh gave birth to two children whilst in a relationship with Dave Cunliffe. They welcomed their son David in 1995 and daughter Emilie in 1997.

Her first husband was actor Jack Ryder, who starred in EastEnders from 1998 to 2002. The pair tied the knot on 10 August 2002 in Albans, Hertfordshire. It was later announced in 2008 that the couple had decided to go their separate ways and their divorce was finalised the following year in August 2009.

Kym Marsh and husband actor Jack Ryder arrive at the British Academy Children's Film And Television Awards in association with The Lego Company, at the Hilton Hotel on November 30, 2003 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marsh started dating actor Jamie Lomas in July 2008, a few months after announcing her separation from Ryder, and in 2009 they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Marsh gave birth to their son Archie in February that year, 18 weeks early and the baby sadly died moments later.

In a statement at the time, Marsh said: “Archie is our beautiful angel and we will miss him so much.”

After filming scenes in which her Coronation Street character Michelle Connor also suffered from a stillbirth, Marsh told the Sun: “I wanted to help women like me, and I wanted to honour Archie. I knew it would be really painful but this is an issue that affects thousands of families every year and it’s something that often isn’t talked about.”

In March 2011, Marsh gave birth to their daughter Polly and the following year she and Lomas got married in Cheshire.

Jamie Lomas and Kym Marsh arrives at the afterparty of 'Michael Jackson: The Life Of An Icon' at the Connaught Rooms on November 2, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple separated in 2013 and were officially divorced in 2014.

Marsh became a grandmother at age 42 in May 2019 when her daughter Emilie, 21 at the time, announced that she was pregnant.

Marsh told OK before the baby was born: “I’m looking forward to being a young grandmother. We’ve both had time to get our heads around it and now we’re over the moon. It makes me feel so emotional that my baby is having a baby of her own. I know what it’s like to be young and pregnant - it’s scary, but Emilie will be a great mum.”

Emilie said: “For ages I couldn’t actually get the words “I’m pregnant” out of my mouth because I didn’t know how people would react - I even made mum tell my dad! Luckily I have the most supportive parents in the world and they’re both really excited.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marsh welcomed her second grandchild in August last year, when her son David and his fiancee Courtney gave birth to their son Clayton.

When Clayton was born, Mrash posted on Instagram: “Introducing…. Clayton LennyDavid Cunliffe!!! Our beautiful new grandson was welcomed into the world on 17.08.22 weighing a whopping 10lb 7oz!! I am so very proud of our future daughter in law @courtneyleac for being such a warrior and of our son @cunliffe890 for being the most wonderful supportive partner. You are already incredible parents and he is a very lucky little boy!! We love you so much.